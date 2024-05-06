Chakwera calls for meaningful investments rather than exploitation

* He urged investors to consider mega-farms instead of subsistence farming if they want to invest in agriculture



Malawi News Agency in Texas, USA

Addressing a Malawi-Texas business roundtable discussion aimed at courting possible partnerships and investments in various sectors, particularly those that align with the agriculture, tourism & mining (ATM) strategy, President Lazarus Chakwera urged prospective investors to consider injecting meaningful investments rather than exploitation.

Chakwera assured prospective investors that they would receive full support and a conducive environment for smooth operations if they decide to venture into the Malawi market.

The President urged investors to consider mega-farms instead of subsistence farming if they want to invest in agriculture, citing Malawi’s abundant resources such as valleys and beautiful landscapes.

During the meeting, experts who accompanied the President, presented data, statistics and the market outlook in Malawi in agriculture, tourism and mining, among others — to a delegation of private sector players from Texas led by founder & chief executive officer for Time to Revive, Dr Kyle Lance Martin.

The Texas team presented to the President their interests in Malawi and what they already do in America and Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, said the US-Africa summit was a prime opportunity for Malawi to attract more investors and bolster its economic prospects.

“Even though Malawi already has collaborations with some American companies such as African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and Pyxus, the government is committed to attracting additional potential investors during the summit,” he said.

Gwengwe expressed confidence that Malawi would showcase what it has to offer in alignment with ATM strategy.

Chakwera is in the US to participate in a platform for strategic dialogue on key issues and opportunities driving US-Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement.

The President’s attendance at the US-Africa Summit is by invitation from the US government and underlines Malawi’s commitment to fostering bilateral economic relations with the US and exploring avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships.

The four-day summit presents an invaluable opportunity for Malawi to explore potential business collaborations, attract investment and showcase Malawi as an attractive destination for trade and investment, particularly under the ATM strategy.

Aligned with the summit’s objective of fostering sustainable business partnerships between the US and Africa, President Chakwera’s active participation in discussions and negotiations will accelerate economic growth and development within Malawi.

Before departure in Lilongwe, President Chakwera expressed his delight that Malawian business leaders would be participating in the conference, emphasising his readiness to promote the ATM Strategy during the summit.

The Summit will convene more than 1,500 US and African public and private sector executives, including Heads of State, international investors, US and African government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

On his way back, President Chakwera will make a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya, where he is scheduled to address the Africa Fertilizer & Soil Health (AFSH) Summit on May 9, at the invitation of Kenya’s President William Ruto.

The AFSH Summit aims to bring together all relevant stakeholders to underscore the critical role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and to forge consensus on AFSH Plan, as well as the Soils Initiative for Africa.