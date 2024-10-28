Chakwera calls for impartiality into Chilima’s June 10 plane crash investigation as Commission of Inquiry members is sworn in

* Urged them to execute their duties with diligence and ignore biasness and political pressure on the matter

* Emphasising the importance of scrutinizing the events leading to the plane crash

By Eunice Disi Lole, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday led the swearing-in of members of the Commission of Inquiry on the June 10 plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri — former wife to former President Bakili Muluzi — and seven others.

The others on the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Donier 228 that crashed in Chikangawa forest in Mzimba, included Lukas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Gloria Mtukule, Dan Kanyemba, Abdul Lapukeni and the crew, Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani and Major Aidin.

On Friday, October 25, the President constituted the 19-member commission to look into the circumstances of the plane crash following his pledge during the funeral ceremony for late Chilima on June 16.

The Commission is being chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide, whose other members are Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale, Pastor Tony Y. Nyirenda, Bishop Mary Nkosi, Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, Inkosi ya Makosi Mbwelwa V, Senior Chief Makwangwala, Justin Mkandawire, Brigadier Cosgrove Mituka (Rtd), Emma Kaliya, Sylvester Namiwa, Dixie Kwatani, Pro. Nyengo Mkandawire, Alan Chinula SC, Esther Chioko, Nimia Kambiri Mzembe, Lidia Chiotha, Dr. Ruth Mwandira and Mirriam Wemba, whose secretaries are Chizaso Nyirongo and His Worship Paul Chiotcha.

Done at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera thus urged the Commissioners to work with impartiality in their investigation, saying: “I know that the establishment of the Commission of Enquiry seemed to have taken long but it is because there were a number of procedures that needed to be followed in order to avoid appointing an unreliable Commission.

He added that he had planned to conduct the investigation of the plane crash in three phases, which included finding out the cause of death of the deceased but also finding out if there were any survivors when the plane crashed — not only that but also finding out what caused the plane to crash.

Furthermore, the President asked the members of the Commission to execute their duties with diligence and ignore biasness and political pressure on the matter, emphasising the importance of scrutinising the events leading to the plane crash.

The president expressed optimism that the Commission would deliver its investigative findings by the end of November, providing clarity on the circumstances in unveiling the details surrounding the aircraft accident.

He highlighted that the preliminary inquiries included the issuance of postmortem reports to the families and the involvement of German investigators.

In August, German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation investigators presented its own interim report of circumstances that led to the plane crash and Chakwera expressed optimism that the Commission would deliver its investigative findings by the end of November, providing clarity on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy to all concerned Malawians.

In her address, the Secretary to the Office of the President & Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, underscored the importance of the Commission in unveiling the details surrounding the aircraft accident.

Zamba stressed that as per Section 5 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, the appointed individuals must adhere to the oaths prescribed in the Malawian Constitution.

In her statement on Friday, Zamba said the President “deemed the accident of the Malawi Defence Force aircraft MAF-T03 at Nthungwa in Mzimba to be a matter in the interest and for the welfare of the public”.

“His Excellency the President has exercised the powers vested in him under section 2(1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 2014 and by the seal under his hand issued a Commission to inquire into the circumstances surrounding and leading to the said aircraft accident and any other matter as particularised in the proposed Terms of Reference.”—Editing by Maravi Express