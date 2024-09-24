Chakwera calls for global collaboration to boost digital literacy

* Chakwera’s administration’s strategic plans for digital transformation include expanding digital infrastructure



By Arkangel Tembo, MANA in New York, USA

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in transforming societies, the economy, and humanity among citizens for an inclusive future for all Malawians.



He made the remarks at the UN Summit of the Future on laying the foundation for a digital future for all in New York on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President highlighted that his administration’s strategic plans for digital transformation include expanding digital infrastructure, enhancing digital literacy, and fostering an inclusive digital economy to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital journey.

He stated that Malawi has launched several initiatives as one way of accelerating digital adoption, with support from development partners, saying the Digital Malawi project has been instrumental in expanding internet connectivity to public institutions.

“The Last Mile Rural Connectivity and the Inclusive Digital Transformation for Malawi (IDT4M) projects, provide equitable access to digital technologies and foster digital literacy across all segments of society,” he said.

He highlighted that Malawi had implemented a Data Exchange Platform that leverages the national ID system as a single point of truth for identity verification, stating that the platform is critical in ensuring seamless access to services, improving efficiency across government, and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

‘’Complementing this, we have also implemented an e-service platform, which now serves as a single point of entry for all government digital services.”

Chakwera underscored that Malawi recognises that digital literacy is essential for full participation in the digital economy which has led to the introduction of digital literacy in the county’s national education curricula and providing training opportunities for all age groups.

‘’Our technology hubs, which are training thousands of young people in coding, digital skills and entrepreneurship, are playing a crucial role in fostering innovation. These hubs are not only incubating new ideas but also creating jobs and driving the growth of Malawi’s digital economy.”

The President has appealed for strong collaboration between governments and multi-lateral partners, private sectors, and civil society to invest in infrastructure, education and digital literacy as the country strives to bridge the digital divide.

‘’We call upon the global community to not only provide financial and technical support but also to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices,” said Chakwera.

The summit of the future is an opportunity for Malawi to contribute to global efforts to address challenges and build a more just sustainable future.

The summit aims to address the global challenges climate change rising inequalities and the digital divide among others.

Meanwhile, the Connect-a-School technology project under Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in collaboration with the Ministry with Education has reached the finals of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) game changers award.

The announcement was made Friday in New York, ahead of the UNGA and MACRA’s Director of Universal Fund, Ronald Tembo said Malawi has been recognised in this award for being one of the 20 countries that are setting the agenda in empowering lives and communities through technology.