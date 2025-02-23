Chakwera calls for collaborative efforts for farmers to have access to loans to boost agricultural production

* It is possible for Malawi to be a hunger free nation only if the private and public sectors work together

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised on the need for more financial investment in the agriculture sector to address issues of persistent food shortages in the country.

He said this when he visited his 1,000-hectare Lombwa Farm in Mchinji out of which 400 hectares has cultivated maize, emphasising that it is possible for Malawi to be a hunger free nation only if the private and public sectors work together to promote and finance agriculture projects.

He said there is need for collaborative efforts to make sure that farmers have access to loans for them to boost their agricultural production, while emphasising that as President, he wants to lead by example that is why he has invested in agriculture to make sure that commercial farming, aimed at ending hunger in the country, is promoted.

“With the help NBS Bank, I was able to finance my farm,” he said. “I, therefore, urge all banks in the country to supporti farmers.”

Present was NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya, who said it is important as a bank to finance mega farm projects because agriculture is one of the important sectors in the country — thus he urged all farmers to be working with the bank to promote food security.

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, said Chakwera’s mega farm has helped to create about 500 jobs for people around the area and he called on for more support to help in the mega farm initiative, saying it is helping ensure that the country is food secure.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Michael Usi has called on Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) Limited officials to fulfill the company’s mandate of being a commercially viable market leader in marketing of agricultural commodities, products, and services on top of being a star performer in food value addition.

He made the call in Liwonde, Machinga when he met ADMARC Limited officials who presented their reform areas in line with MW2063 development agenda on agricultural productivity and commercialisation.

He said ADMARC should be geared to achieve Malawi’s long-term vision of becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation: “ADMARC has a critical role to play in adding value and marketing agricultural commodities to meet the needs and expectations of Malawians.

“I urge you to prioritise your mandate of adding value and marketing agricultural commodities, products, and services to meet the needs and expectations of Malawians through efficient utilisation of human and financial resources, technology and other resources to ensure sustainable growth.”

Usi’s engagement with ADMARC Limited officials was meant to appreciate the company’s progress on reforms programmes and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Makata briefed the Vice-President on the company’s strides to enhance operational efficiency and on improving commercial services.

“We are committed to turning ADMARC Limited into a fully functional agricultural produce commercial entity with international market linkages,” he said. “Our goal is to enhance customer satisfaction, streamline business operations, and drive economic growth, making ADMARC more competitive in both domestic and international markets.”

In his presentation, Makuta told the Vice-President that the company faces numerous challenges that include encroachment of ADMARC’s land in many parts of the country, malfunctioning equipment in the food processing units, delayed and low funding, saying this compromises the company’s operations.

After presenting progress report on the implementation of reform areas, the Vice-President was taken on a tour of ADMARC’s rice milling plant in Liwonde Township.

Secretary for Agriculture, Medrina Mloza Banda said the Ministry will continue supporting ADMARC to fulfil its mandate in the food and agricultural sector, adding that they believe the company is ready to make great strides in leading the agricultural marketing sector.—Editing by Maravi Express