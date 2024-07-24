CFTC warns consumers of recall of some motor vehicles due to defective Takata airbag inflators

* Models include Toyota Rav 4; Corollas; Nissan Sentras; Nissan Pathfinders; Honda Accord; Mazda B Series and even BMWs

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) says it has been alerted of defective Takata airbag inflators in some motor vehicle models, that include models from 2000 to 2015.

In a statement issued today, July 24 by CFTC Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma says: “So far, the faulty airbags have been linked to 22 deaths and more than 180 known injuries worldwide.

“According to a Safety Recall Notice by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Takata airbag inflator may, over time, create excessive internal pressure — resulting in the rupture of its body upon deployment.”

In that scenario, adds Nkhoma, the rapture can “cause metal fragments to pass the airbag and cushion material and cause injury or death to vehicle occupants”.

He added that CFTC has further been informed that in May 2024, the NHTSA issued a ‘Do Not Drive’ warning to owners of the following vehicles:

* Toyota: Certain 2004-2005 Toyota Rav 4 and 2003-2004 Corollas including Matrix

* Nissan: Certain 2002-2006 Nissan Sentras and 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinders

* Honda: 2001-2002 Honda Accord; 2001-2002 Honda Civic; 2002 Honda CRV; 2002 Honda Odyssey and 2002 Honda Pilot

* Mazda: Certain 2006 Mazda B Series

* Ford: Certain 2006 Ford Rangers

* Pontiac: Certain 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibes

* Acura: 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL; 2003 Acura 3.2 CL

* BMW: Certain 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46), including M3; certain 2000-2003 BMW 5 Series (E39), including M5 and certain 2000-2004 BMW X5s (E53)

* Chrysler: 2005-2010 Chrysler 300

* Infiniti: Certain 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4s

* Dodge: 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum; 2005-2010 Dodge Charger; 2005-2010 Dodge Challenger and 2003 Dodge Ram 1500.

Nkhoma further says the CFTC also established that in 2017, Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure & transport issued a statement conditioning the repair of vehicles with Takata airbags before they were presented for inspection — “and notified the public that 18 people worldwide had been killed due to the abnormal explosions”.

Toyota went ahead to provide the link: https://www.toyota.co.jp/recall-search/dc/en/search “for consumers to check which vehicles were subject to the Takata airbag recall”.

“The NHTSA has also provided the link: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to their website, where consumers can confirm the recall status of their cars, using the vehicle identification number (VIN).

“CFTC, therefore, wishes to alert consumers and traders on the ongoing developments on the Takata airbags,” Nkhoma said, while encouraging the general public to verify if their vehicles are affected by the ongoing recalls and report to the CFTC through Toll Free Line: 2489; WhatsApp: +265 987 738 749.

A report by Washington Post last week says the vehicle recalls add to a list of safety problems related to air bags manufactured by Takata, which went bankrupt in 2017 and sold off its assets.

“Tens of millions of Takata’s air bags were recalled by various auto manufacturers over the years,” said the report on Washington Post. “Even in the past two years, at least four manufacturers have issued ‘do not drive’ warnings related to Takata air bags in older vehicles.

“In older air bags the inflater, a device that shoots gas into the air bag to inflate it quickly, can experience excessive internal pressure when it deploys, NHTSA said. That can cause the inflater to rupture, sending metal fragments flying outward.”

Washington Post quotes Michael Brooks for nonprofit Center for Auto Safety as saying many of such air bags “are now reaching the age where the likelihood of a rupture is as high as 50%.

“It’s a critical concern now, and in five years we’re going to have even more vehicles reaching the age where they are at a critical concern. As long as these air bags are out there on the road, we are going to see tragedies happen,” Brooks told Washington Post.