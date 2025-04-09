CFTC requests football fans for feedback whether to approve exclusive e-ticketing solution for TNM Super League matches

* The advantages and disadvantages of using the e-ticketing solution to purchase match tickets



* Fans’ experiences in using e-ticketing solution, if any and their views on using TNM Mpamba only to use the e-ticketing solution

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has received an application from TNM Mpamba Limited to approve the exclusive dealing arrangement on the provision of e-ticketing solution on the sale of tickets for TNM Super League matches — thus requests for football fans feedback on whether it should be approved.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma says they expect the feedback through by Monday, April 14, 2025 and that those needing clarifications or further details concerning any aspect of the request, should contact Public Relations Officer, Innocent Helema on phone number +265 880 725 075 or call Toll-free Line 2489 or email innocent.helema@cftc.mw or competitioncommission@cftc.mw.

Nkhoma reminds the general public that CFTC is a Government agency established under the Competition and Fair Trading Act (CFTA) mandating the Commission to regulate, monitor, control and prevent acts or conducts which are likely to adversely affect competition and fair trading in Malawi.

“Among other functions, the Commission is charged with the responsibility to undertake investigations to establish whether anticompetitive and unfair trading practices exist in the markets.

“In accordance with Section 30 of the Competition and Fair Trading Act (CFTA), the Commission is conducting an enquiry to assess the likely effect of the exclusive dealing arrangement (EDA) on competition in the relevant markets.”

Nkhoma enlightens that CFTC has been informed by TNM Mpamba Limited through the proposal submission that the mobile phone and mobile money service provider has developed the e-ticketing solution to help Super League of Malawi (SULOM) address the challenges brought about by the physical tickets and the manual verification of the tickets at the gates.

“Further, it was submitted that the e-ticketing solution generates tickets and assigns them to individuals through debit cards,” says Nkhoma in the statement. “Then validators with devices will be deployed to the stadiums to be reading the electronic tickets held in the debit cards.

“Additionally, it was submitted that the debit card will be accessed through a once-off price through various channels including agents’ shop across the country and at multiple points at the football venue.

“Customers will be able purchase tickets using TNM Mpamba Wallet. Non-TNM customers will be able to purchase the e-tickets through Mpamba agents.”

The football fans are being requested to provide information regarding the proposed arrangement — specifically on the following:

* The advantages of using the e-ticketing solution to purchase match tickets;

* The disadvantages of using the e-ticketing solution to purchase match tickets;

* Fans’ experiences in using e-ticketing solution, if any;

* Fans’ views on using TNM Mpamba only to use the e-ticketing solution;

* Whether the arrangement should be approved or not approved by the Commission, and your reasons for the same; and

* Any other relevant information regarding the arrangements.

“The information that is going to be submitted to the Commission will assist in establishing the impact of the proposed arrangement on competition and the economy of Malawi, and will help to determine whether or not the Commission should authorise the transaction.

“Please, be assured that all the information shall be treated with the strictest confidentiality and will be used only for the purpose of this inquiry.”

The e-ticketing services was introduced in March ahead of the kick off of the TNM Super League 2024 and in November, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and TNM Mpamba Limited jointly announced that effective December 1, 2024, all matches will be on 100% TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing.

The e-ticketing was introduced as an innovative step that aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena.

It is to mark a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

At a joint press conference in Lilongwe both SULOM and TNM attested the benefits of the system, saying they want the league to graduate from cash to strictly electronic entry payments at the gates.

SULOM’s marketing & commercialisation sub-committee chairperson, Chimwemwe Nyirenda said after months of a hybrid system — where both cash and mobile payments were being accepted as payment options for gate entry into the TNM Super League match venues — it was now time to switch to 100% mobile payments.

“We introduced e-ticketing under a hybrid set-up to allow time for soccer fans to access the TNM Mpamba card, which is a necessity for one to be able to buy the e-tickets,” he had said.

Apart from entry to matches and other events, it was also announced that the TNM Mpamba card can also be used for ATM withdraws and payment in shops through PoS machines.

To get TNM Mpamba cards customers simply must use TNM Smart APP, under Services, select Khadi Mbambande or dial *444#, select 5, then follow menu prompts.

After application, customers get their physical cards at a TNM shop of their choice. Alternatively, customers can access instant cards at all TNM shops, TNM Super League match venues or selected agents and dealers.

“It is now time to entrench cashless innovation amongst football fans,” said Nyirenda, noting that as the league undergoes reforms, adoption of electronic payment was a big positive step towards transforming the game.

“As the world embraces the era of digitalisation, e-ticketing will be a catalyst in Malawi as we work on reforming, reviving and rebranding our football. E-ticketing enables instant transfers to teams as opposed to the current system of bank deposits.

“It also enables the teams to track their revenue through the e-ticketing portal,” Nyirenda said while TNM Mpamba General Manager, Christopher Sukasuka attested that the e-ticketing innovation brings sanity and helps teams collect revenue conveniently.

“E-ticketing offers convenience for all football stakeholders in the management of cash,” he had said. “Football fans have an opportunity to purchase their tickets any time while on the other hand, league managers have total control of the match revenues.”

Both SULOM and TNM maintained that apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities — therefore, e-ticketing offers a significant milestone in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

Sukasuka added that the league sponsor was geared for the 100% e-ticketing switch initiative across all TNM Super League matches through deployment of adequate resources for the transition.

Most football fans welcomed the e-ticketing solution observing that there is rampant fraud at the gates through manual system, saying the country’s teams and players are not benefiting from their sweat — and that it is also towards commercialisation of The Beautiful Game.