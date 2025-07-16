CFTC approves TNM Plc’s e-ticketing system for TNM Super League matches

* On conditions that it should be rolled out alongside physical tickets for a period of six months from the date of the determination

By Duncan Mlanjira

After through assessment of the impact of the exclusive dealing arrangement proposed by TNM Mpamba Limited in the provision of e-ticketing system for TNM Super League, the Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the solution — but with conditions, that:

* the concerned parties — TNM Mpamba; TNM Plc as sponsors of the Super League, and Super League of Malawi (SULOM) — should implement the e-ticketing solution together with physical tickets for a period of 6 months from the date of the determination;

* the parties should within one year from the date of the determination, open the e-ticketing solution to other financial/ payment service providers to ensure interoperability;

* the parties should conduct awareness campaigns to educate the football clubs, football supporters and gate managers on the provision of e-ticketing solution; and

* that the parties should within every 90 days for the next two years, to provide verifiable evidence of compliance of the orders made.

This was announced today at a press briefing held at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre where CFTC was disclosed its recent decisions made at its 73rd meeting on June 17, 2025, to consider and adjudicate over cases on anti-competitive business practices and unfair trading conducts.

CFTC Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, announced that on March 18, 2025, they received an application from TNM Mpamba Limited for the exclusive dealing arrangement (EDA) in selling match tickets for Super League using Mpamba debit card.

He added that the application followed a notice of investigation dated November 12, 2024 that CFTC issued to TNM Mpamba “on alleged anticompetitive conduct.

Specifically, the Commission came across a public statement to the effect that football fans will be required to purchase e-tickets using Mpamba only and loaded to the Mpamba debit card effective 1st December, 2024.”

The CFTC’s findings of the its investigations were:

* TNM Mpamba Limited developed an e-ticketing solution to help SULOM address the challenges brought about by the physical tickets and the manual verification of the tickets at the gates;

* The debit card will be accessed through a once-off price of K1,900 through various channels including agents, shops across the country and at multiple points at the football venues. Customers will be able to purchase tickets using TNM Mpamba Wallet. Non-TNM customers will be able to purchase the e-tickets through Mpamba agents.

It was observed during the investigations that in Malawi, there are two main providers of mobile money services notably Airtel Mobile Commerce Limited (Airtel Money) and TNM Mpamba Limited.

“Other players in the market include banks and non-bank financial entities,” reported Nkhoma. “With the introduction of the e-ticketing solution fans will be required to use Mpamba only together with the Mpamba debit card to access the match tickets.

“Making the sale of match tickets exclusive to Mpamba only will not only affect football fans, who use other payment solutions but also other market players.

“The arrangement can potentially restrict access to competing payment service providers which could in turn lock them out of a significant market segment.”

CFTC also took note in its investigations that TNM Mpamba Limited is a subsidiary of TNM Plc, who is the sponsor of the Super League and that additionally, TNM Mpamba Limited “claims a relatively low mobile money market”.

“It is evident, that making the sale of tickets exclusive to Mpamba only will limit consumer choice,” says the CFTC report. “The arrangement will restrict consumers from purchasing tickets using preferred mobile money platforms this transaction can potentially lessen competition in the relevant market.

“Further, the arrangement is contrary to the Payment Systems (Interoperability of Retail Payment Systems) Directive, 2017 and the Payment Systems (E-Money) Regulations, 2018, which emphasises interoperability and discourages exclusivity among payment service providers.

“Additionally, the proposed arrangement is contrary to the vision of Malawi’s payments agenda, which aims to foster inclusive, efficient, and interoperable payment systems. Implementation of the EDA undermines the broader objectives of interoperability and market access.”

The CFTC also observed that the “awareness on the introduction of the e-ticketing solution was low as evidenced from most of the football clubs, the fans as well as gate managers”.

*The Commission observed that the proposed agreement raises significant concerns from both the competition and public interest perspective than the benefits that would accrue from the implementation of the same.

“However, there is efficiency and public interest rationale to allow it roll out albeit on the understanding that [TNM Mpamba] will timely allow interoperability with other payment systems so as to remove all aspects of market foreclosure.”

The e-ticketing is touted as a game-changer in as far as commercialisation of the game it concerned — which was introduced ahead of the kick off of the TNM Super League 2024 and in November, SULOM and TNM Mpamba Limited jointly announced to effect by December 1, 2024 that all matches will be on 100% TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing.

Thus CFTC coming in after noting that the innovation was bound to undermine the broader objectives of interoperability and market access.

The e-ticketing aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

Apart from entry to matches and other events, it was also announced that the TNM Mpamba card can also be used for ATM withdraws and payment in shops through PoS machines.

To get TNM Mpamba debit cards, customers will be simply using TNM Smart APP, under Services, select Khadi Mbambande or dial *444#, select 5, then follow menu prompts.

After application, customers get their physical cards at a TNM shop of their choice. Alternatively, customers can access instant cards at all TNM shops, TNM Super League match venues or selected agents and dealers.