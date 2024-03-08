Centre for Solutions Journalism urges women of substance to seriously consider vying for state presidency in 2025 General Elections

* 60 years after attainment of independence, there is no reason why Malawian women should shun the presidential race treating such as the exclusively men’s club



By Chifundo Mkwanda, Correspondent

Centre for Solutions Journalism (CSJ) — a non-profit human rights organisation that promotes, among others, human rights through advocacy and civic education — has urged Malawian women of substance to seriously consider vying for the state presidency in the forthcoming 2025 General Elections.

CSJ says 60 years after attainment of independence, there is no reason why Malawian women should shun the presidential race treating such as the exclusively men’s club.

The only woman of substance to have attained the high echelons of political leadership is former President Joyce Banda (2012-2014), who first served as first Malawian Vice-President (2009-2012) to Bingu wa Mutharika before ascending to Presidency after the death of Bingu in 2012.

She also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs (2006-2009) and served in various roles as Member of Parliament and as Minister of Gender and Child Welfare.

She was the second woman to become the president on the African continent after Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and in June 2014, Forbes named Joyce Banda as the 40th most powerful woman in the world and the most powerful woman in Africa.

She was included in the BBC’s 100 Women in October 2014 and thus CSJ observes that there are many other women of substance in the country who can ably compete for the state presidency.

CSJ Board member, Josephine Chinele said as the nation joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day — under the theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress — it gives an opportunity to define the future the nation wants in leadership and collective efforts to advance gender equality and foster inclusive society.

“As we celebrate the achievement of women across the globe this year, we also acknowledge the progress made in elevating the status of women in various spheres, while recognizing the persistent challenges that remained undressed,” Chinele said.

“This year theme is crucial because it comes a year before we hold our elections and it gives as an opportunity to define the future we want in leadership.”

She added that the implementation of the Gender Equality Act should not only be restricted to the civil services and parastatals but should also extend to political leadership.

While women constitute the majority of the population, Chinele said their representation in political offices remains disproportionately low and this ought to be addressed starting from the highest political offices.

“As a nation, we need to break down barriers that hinder their advancement, ensuring they have a seat at the table in decision-making processes.

“By investing in women, we not only empower them to reach their full potential but also unlock the barriers. It is a known fact that they face obstacles including societal norms, support networks among others that impede their political participation.

Chinele added that time has come now to invest in women and prepare them for the forthcoming elections, saying: “Investing in women is not just a moral obligation but also s strategic imperative.

“When women are empowered and given equal equal opportunities,entire communities thrive, economies prosper and society become more resilient.”

One other prominent woman in politics is Catherine Gotani Hara, the first Malawian woman to be elected as Speaker of the National Assembly, who also holds an executive place in the ruling Malawian Congress Party.

Gotani Hara joined a growing league of women leading legislators across Africa including The Ghambia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of Congo and she once worked as a Programme Officer for UK’s Department for International Development — the first female Malawian to be recruited to that level and she is an alumnus of the prestigious Kamuzu Academy.

Another woman of substance Justice Anastazia Msosa who became the first woman to be a judge in the High Court and also as the first female to head the Malawi Judiciary as its Chief Justice.



She was also first female chairperson of MEC’s Board of Commissioners when in 1993 — at a critical time when Malawi was transitioning from a one party state into multiparty democracy which she ably ushered.

It is also a post she was re-appointed for in 2005 and upheld until 2012 — the list is endless for consideration for the state presidency for the 2025 General Elections.

Centre for Solutions Journalism is registered with the Malawi Government, the Malawi NGO Board and the Council for Non-Governmental Organisations of Malawi (CONGOMA) in the promotion of human rights through advocacy, civic education, community outreach programmes, stakeholders' engagement, professional solutions journalism and behavioural change communications.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express