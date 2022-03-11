Centre for Democracy Watch demands resignation of Malawi Police IG or face mass demonstrations until he leaves office

Malawi Police Inspector General George Kainja

By Duncan Mlanjira

Centre for Democracy Watch has issued a public demand that the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, George Kainja should resign following the “state of insecurity” the country is currently facing.

In a statement issued today, March 11, Centre for Democracy Watch stress that resignation “is the only honourable and respectable stance” he can take.

“Without fear, Sir, we strongly stress that your failure to relinquish your position as Inspector General of Police will leave us with only one choice — mobilising mass demonstrations until you leave office.

“With due respect and in appreciation of the fact that you are a very principled trained police officer, we hope that you will look at this request soberly and heed to the call with great respect.”

Centre for Democracy Watch explains that this has come about following the state of insecurity in the country in which “every day people are living in fear”.

“Malawians have lost sense in the security situation of the country. It is such that appalling to the extent that even places of worship are being robbed.

“We have in mind the robberies at parishes. It is not lost on us that even police stations are no longer safe — vehicles ransacked of parts within police premises and even rifles getting stolen.

“Sir, the security situation has dwindled so low to the extent that the citizenry learnt of the ransacking of a barbed wire at Sanjika Palace. We question, humbly, if the State House is not safe, where else can safety be found in Malawi?

“If the home of the country’s First Citizen is no longer a safe haven, does the common man have any means of survival? It does not need rocket science to realise that the answer is a big NO.”

The Centre gives more examples of criminality that include vandalisation and theft of electricity transformer at Andiamo; the mob killing of a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer in Salima and “we do not stop there, we humbly remind you of the two people that were murdered within one night in Ndirande”.

“Sir, the deteriorating security situation has reached alarming levels. There are more thefts that go unreported in the media. Malawians are concerned,” said the statement issued by Kingsley Mpaso (deputy national coordinator) and Hebrews Misonali (national publicity secretary).

In the past few weeks, there have been five murders in Ndirande that shocked the community that it mobilized itself in vigilante style to trace suspects.

Several of them were apprehended and were being handed over the police for action. The vigilantes stopped people from exacting mob justice — appealing to people that they need the suspects alive in order to name accomplices.

When the spate of criminality surfaced in Ndirande, reports accused street kids of being involved, who had been chased away in the towns and were suspected to withdrawal into communities like Ndirande to carry out the hideous crimes.

But the vigilantes realised that criminals tried to divert their attention on themselves by creating blame on the street kids — who are reported to have revealed this accusations as force to the vigilantes.

Ndirande Police is working in close liaison with the vigilante groups, most of whom ply their business in Ndirande Market in which some of their business stalls were also being robbed.

The brutal murders spurred the vigilantes into action having lost faith in the police.