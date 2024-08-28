CDHIB values the important oversight role MEHA plays for environmental health practices in Malawi

Chikoti (left) hands over the sponsorship to Prof. Kumwenda

* As it invests K1 million towards the association’s annual conference scheduled for September 4-5

* We need to design and implement holistic integration of environmental health on the healthcare delivery system

* Conference to be held under the theme; “Protecting Everyone’s Heath in the New Era’

By Duncan Mlanjira

This year’s conference for Malawi Environmental Health Association (MEHA) is timely considering the various environmental health challenges the nation and global community recently encountered.

It is set to provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on ensuring strong health systems and to strengthen environmental sustainability that promote good health.

This was emphasised by CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) Chief Operating Officer, James Chikoti yesterday when the bank sponsored K1 million towards MEHA’s conference scheduled for September 4-5 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi — to be held under the theme; “Protecting Everyone’s Heath in the New Era’.

Thus Chikoti said CDHIB is pleased to support the conference as the bank “values the important oversight role MEHA plays for environmental health issues and practice in Malawi”.

“CDH Investment Bank is committed to assisting our nation in achieving Malawi Growth & Development Strategy III, the MW2063 agenda and its implementation plan to support achievement of global sustainable development goals.

“We appreciate the efforts the Government, various ministries and partners have made towards achieving the goals. There is still more work to be done in enhancing environmental health in preventive health as gaps exist in managing the environment and managing communicable and non- communicable diseases.

“Bridging this gap requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including governments, financial institutions such as ourselves, and civil society.”

He further maintained that as a country, there is “need to design and implement holistic integration of environmental health on the healthcare delivery system”.

“This involves leveraging best practices and technology; managing the environment to ensure enhanced access to potable water, sanitation; food safety and hygiene; safe built environments and ensuring health and safety in workspaces to support human health.

“This conference is significant as it provides a forum for stakeholders to discuss and come up with action plans on how we can enhance environmental health practices for the benefit of all.

“By sharing knowledge, innovations and best practices in the field, together we may strategise how to manage emerging epidemics and disasters such as the cholera outbreak, Cyclone Freddy etc.

“We are committed to supporting partnerships to assist the global initiative to inform our nation’s resilient and robust environmental health care delivery systems.

“Our investment illustrates our commitment in supporting the health and wellbeing of our customers, staff, communities and the nation in a whole,” Chikoti said.



In his vote of thank, MEHA president, Associate Professor Save Kumwenda said the support was a timely boost in their preparations to host a successful conference and it is a testament of CDHIB’s unwavering commitment to partnerships and appealed to other well-wishers to support the conference.

“The conference brings together stakeholders from various sectors of the economy, to discuss the theme and other pertinent topics that will propel sustainable environmental health systems,” he said.

Prof. Kumwenda with Chikoti’s recognition of the importance of the conference while emphasising that it set to provide environmental health professionals “an opportunity to update their knowledge, learn from others, and deliberations that will help the nation enhance its healthcare and environmental systems for the benefit of all”.

He underscored the important role MEHA plays whose members interact with members of the communities to nip in the bud some of the communicable and non-communicable diseases that originate through unhealthy environments.

“Our professionals are always on the ground checking that people are consuming healthy food; that the air they breath is not polluted and even making sure work places are environmental friendly.

“Each and every year, we meet to discuss our regulation mandate and to share new challenges that the health sector is facing so that we plan on how we can move forward positively.”

He added that the CoVID-19 global outbreak, the country’s recent cholera outbreak and the Mpox in some of the African countries, have set a new tone on the health system and people’s general lifestyle — thus the conference is set to discuss new ways of disease prevention.

“We are non-profiting making institution as we rely on stakeholders to support our activities. We really appreciate this sponsorship we have received, which indeed shows that CDHIB values strong health status of its customers and that of the general public.

“We cherish this strong collaboration we have with CDHIB,” he said, while appealing to other well-wishing institutions to come forward and support the invaluable conference towards making Malawi a stable healthy nation.