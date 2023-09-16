CDHIB sponsors K2m towards Malawi Orthopaedic Association’s all-important scientific conference

* To be held under the the theme ‘Orthopaedics & Disaster Management: Lessons from Cyclone Freddy



* The orthopaedic sector was greatly strained soon after Cyclone Freddy struck as the many badly injured survivors sought medical help

By Duncan Mlanjira

Devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in March strained the country in many socio-economic areas and the medical sector, especially the orthopaedic department, was amongst the top on the list that was greatly fatigued.

For this year’s Malawi Orthopaedic Association’s scientific conference the main topic of discussion would be on disaster and trauma management after lessons learnt from Cyclone Freddy that hit most parts of the country’s Southern Region claiming over 1,200 people.

Taking cognizance of the importance of the conference — from September 21-23 at Chikho Hotel in Mponela, Dowa District under the the theme: ‘Orthopaedics & Disaster Management: Lessons from Cyclone Freddy’ — CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has supported with a sponsorship of K2 million.

In her vote of thanks, the association’s president Maureen Sabawo attested that the orthopaedic sector was greatly strained soon after Cyclone Freddy struck as the many badly injured survivors sought medical help at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“At that time, Queens only had two surgeons and four orthopaedic clinical officers on call and we had to quickly mobilize more from other districts but still they were not enough as we also had to visit other district hospitals away from Queens.

“Cyclone Freddy exposed us to many challenges we face every day such as lack of resources and equipment to treat the many orthopaedic cases we receive — mainly from road car accidents, which are very high.”

She further said while orthopaedic treatment is very strained on their part in as far as resources is concerned, it is also very traumatic to patients themselves as fractured femur takes up to 12 weeks to heal, saying: “That’s three months spent in hospital for a bread winner, thus affecting their family’s daily livelihood.

“We lack equipment such as X-rays and even the most important point of treatment, which is the plaster of Paris (POP) — a basic need for treatment of injuries and at the height of Cyclone Freddy, we didn’t have such all-important equipment.”

Sabawo further said the country’s continued rising cases of road car accidents is a worrisome trend against the low numbers of orthopaedic surgeons — nationally at 16 specialist surgeons and 108 clinical officers, saying the approved ratio is supposed to be one per 1,200 people.

Thus the conference is set to tackle the many challenges the country’s orthopaedic sector faces such as trauma & care, scientific research presentations, capacity building, innovation as well as trainings to remind each other of the services they are supposed to render — with emphasis that a country without a robust orthopaedic disaster response plan is a detriment to development.

At the cheque presentation ceremony, Chief Business Development Officer, Jamal Kamoto, CCDHIB decided to sponsor the conference as part of appreciating the advocacy and oversight role Malawi Orthopaedics Association plays in othopaedics in Malawi.

“The conference’s theme is relevant as it will discuss and brainstorm action plans on how to improve our nation, on top of what is already being done, in terms of the country’s trauma and orthopaedics care in Malawi.

“We are confident that the deliberations at the conference will help participants to brainstorm on how to manage trauma better, showcase the various expertise and insights available in the orthopaedics field and draft strategic plans that can be implemented to enhance our healthcare systems.”

In May this year, during the launch of partnership with other orthopaedic project partners, Sabawo emphasized that Malawi needs, at least, 100 orthopaedic surgeons to properly help eliminate the burden of trauma cases.

She indicated that currently there number of orthopaedic surgeons and orthopaedic clinical officers against the total population of close to 20 million people is not recommended, saying there is a serious need for government and other stakeholders to invest more resources towards infrastructural and human resource development in the orthopaedic services to reduce the rising cases of trauma.

Sabawo said then that the country is witnessing the rising cases of road accidents on daily basis, hence the need for more investments in the orthopaedic services for quality health care provision.

“Poor investments in infrastructure, capacity building and finances is hindering our efforts to provide quality orthopaedic services,” she had said. “This is very worrisome indeed because it contributes to overburdening traumatic cases.”

On the other hand, Sabawo also advised the populace to observe the road transport rules and regulations, especially when using the motorcycle, saying this was contributing to increased road accidents as compared to motor vehicles.

Claude Martin, managing director for AO-Alliance, concurred with Sabawo, saying the country needed huge investments in orthopaedic services to ensure quality services.

Martin said despite the partnership’s efforts to reduce the cases since 2015, the number of injuries from has increased with 50% countrywide.

“Malawi needs to do more to address the issue of injuries from road accidents most especially on Kabaza,” he said. “As partners, we have limited resources to support — hence call for a collective effort by all the stakeholders.”

Martin said his Alliance will continue providing leadership training and support infrastructures in district hospital and health centres in an effort to reduce the burden.

Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art orthopedics & neurosurgery medical facility — Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery (LION) — was officially opened at Kamuzu Central Hospital, which is set to improve treatment of injuries and neurosurgical disorders for the local community as well as training more qualified surgeons and health personnel.

Officially opened by President Lazarus Chakwera in April, the facility gives hope to Malawians who have for a very long time being twinned to various forms of life threatening injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, physical and neural disabilities due to increased occurrences of road accidents in the country.

Chakwera also expressed concern of the increased cases of accidents endured on the country’s roads — saying they do not only claim the lives of the citizenry people but also contribute a lot of heavily sustained injuries which need surgeries.

KCH Director, Dr. Jonathan Ngoma said the facility also contains a training and research department which will ensure sustainability of the LION services overtime through provision of new professional surgeons and research based solutions to various musculoskeletal and neurosurgery disorders.

The LION’s website; http://www.lion.mw/ , says hospital has an emergency department, operating theatres, a radiology department, labs, rehabilitation center and facilities for education and research. It will also have a separate private wing.

“The LION is an autonomous not-for-profit institution owned by the LION Trust and the hospital will provide quality essential services for free. It also will also have a private wing and offer a comprehensive range of orthopaedic, neurosurgical and rehabilitation services to paying patients.

“LION will deliver integrated point of care services from diagnosis, to surgery and rehabilitation. We have an emergency department, four operating theatres, a modern radiology department, labs and a rehabilitation center to treat patients whether they have acute injuries or impairments due to previous injuries or other conditions.”

Orthopaedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat injuries, infections and congenital disorders of the bones, joints and muscles — while neurosurgeons treat patients with injury to, or diseases of the brain, spinal cord and spinal column, and peripheral nerves within all parts of the body.

“Education of qualified surgeons and other health personnel, as well as medical research, are also important parts of the LION Trust’s purpose,” says LION on the website. “Our mission is to reduce the high level of disability and it´s economic impact on the people of Malawi.

“LION will be established with a comprehensive, efficient and effective system gearing at sustainable financing, HR development, retention of skilled staff, maintenance, data collection, research and service delivery to the private and public sector, with all principles of good governance and ensuring access to care especially for vulnerable groups.”

According to http://www.lion.mw/ , the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately over 5,000 people die due to road traffic accidents in Malawi annually, and over 100,000 are injured in traffic every year.

Over 400,000 children are estimated to be living with musculoskeletal impairments, many that could be treated by surgery.