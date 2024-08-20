CDHIB reaffirms its commitment towards assisting the nation in providing inclusive banking solutions for sustainable development for all

Jamal Kamoto presenting the support to BAM’s CEO Lyness Nkungula

* As the bank invested K1 million towards Bankers Association of Malawi’s annual conference from August 22-24

* To be held under the theme; ‘Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All’

* In a world where inequality and exclusion persist, it is crucial that we come together to address these challenges

* And work towards a more inclusive and sustainable future for everyone—Chief Business Development Officer Kamoto

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) reaffirms its commitment towards assisting the Malawi nation in providing inclusive banking solutions for sustainable development for all.

This emphasised by Chief Business Development Officer, Jamal Kamoto yesterday when CDHIB invested K1 million towards Bankers Association of Malawi’s annual conference at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi from Thursday to Saturday, August 22-24.

It will be held under the theme; ‘Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All’ — thus Kamoto said this resonates well with their business, adding: “In a world where inequality and exclusion persist, it is crucial that we come together to address these challenges and work towards a more inclusive and sustainable future for everyone.

“The banking sector, plays a critical role in sustainable development. Access to financial services is a fundamental right, yet millions of people around the world are still excluded from the formal banking system.

“This exclusion not only hinders individual financial security and economic growth but also widens the gap between the haves and have-nots.”

Kamoto added that bridging this gap requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including governments, financial institutions such as CDHIB itself, and civil society, saying: “We need to design and implement inclusive banking solutions that cater for the needs of all members of society, including those in underserved and marginalised communities.

“This involves leveraging technology to provide banking services in remote areas, offering engaging financial literacy programs, and creating tailored financial products for small businesses and low-income individuals.

“This conference is significant as it provides a forum for stakeholders to discuss and come up with action plans on how we can support sustainable development initiatives, on top of what is already being done.”

He further emphasised CDHIB is committed to utilising partnerships, synergies, the best human capital and technology to harness real growth and they hold the belief that their support towards the conference will help participants “to brainstorm how all stakeholders, can play their part in this endeavor, whether that means advocating for policy change, supporting ethical businesses, or making more conscious decisions as consumers”.

“Sustainable financial inclusion is an agenda that we must work to support to provide meaningful growth for the nation. We are pleased to support this conference as we value the relationship we have with Bankers Association of Malawi.

“We are excited to participate in the 2024 conference following our participation and sponsorship of the conference in the past years since we appreciate the advocacy role that the Bankers Association of Malawi plays in guiding commercial banks in the nation and providing a platform for banks to come together and discuss pertinent issues that affect the delivery of our respective missions.”

In her vote of thanks as Chief Executive Officer for Bankers Association of Malawi, Lyness Nkungula described the K1 million support as a “generous gesture [which] is a clear testament to CDHIB’s unwavering commitment to being a true partner” of the association through its continued support to various activities they hold.

“The Bankers Association of Malawi is profoundly grateful for this act of goodwill and support,” she said. “These resources will directly contribute to the organisation of a conference that we anticipate will not only be successful but also highly productive — paving the way for significant advancements within our sector.

“At BAM, we have always recognised the annual bankers conference as more than just a gathering — it is a pivotal platform; a vital opportunity for us to exchange ideas, share best practices and discuss strategies that foster collaboration and drive progress within the financial sector. “Such interactions are crucial, as they empower us to collectively contribute to the economic growth and development of our beloved nation.”

She added that this year’s theme; ‘Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All’ “is both timely and essential [as] it reflects our shared commitment to exploring innovative solutions, crafting inclusive policies, and fostering collaborations that ensure accessible, equitable, and sustainable financial services for every Malawian, particularly those who have been historically underserved”.

“We have an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers who will delve into topics that align with this theme, offering insights that will undoubtedly shape the future of our industry.”

She assured that BAM “is fully committed to delivering a successful and impactful event, building on the successes of our previous conferences”.

Speakers at the conference include Managing Director of Airtel Malawi Charles Kamoto, and Dr. Wisely Phiri, Chief Executive Officer for Sparc Systems Ltd.

Kamoto is expected to bring a wealth of experience and insight from his leadership role in one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, while Wisely Phiri is widely recognised as a visionary leader in technology and innovation in Malawi.

BAM’s Facebook page described Phiri’s contributions to the ICT sector as reaching far beyond his role at Sparc Systems, making a significant impact on the industry as a whole”.

BAM is led by an executive committee whose members are Standard Bank Plc Chief Executive, Philip Madinga as president, FDH Bank Plc Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi as 1st vice-president and Chief Executive Officer of First Capital Bank, Agness Jazza as 2nd vice-president.