CDHIB contributes K5m towards Presidential Charity Golf scheduled for October 21

By Duncan Mlanjira

In fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR) of assisting the development of the education sector, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has contributed K5 million towards the Presidential Charity Golf tournament — whose proceeds will go towards assisting needy but deserving tertiary education students as well as survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

To be played at Lilongwe Golf Club on October 21, President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima are expected to play all 18 holes that is expected to attract over 130 golfers and set a target of raising K400 million for the two causes.

Presenting the sponsorship on Tuesday at their offices in Blantyre, CDHIB Chief Business Development Officer, Jamal Kamoto said they value human resource development through the education sector as one of their CSR pillars.

“We strive to assist students who are struggling to pay their academic fees and their upkeep needs,” he said. “We have partnered with several public universities and other stakeholders in this regard.”

He paid tribute to other corporate companies who have also contributed towards the two causes, saying FDHIB is keen to see others still coming forward since the beneficiaries are many.

“The tragedy that Cyclone Freddy caused greatly traumatized many of its survivors and it is all up to us to join hands and assist the needy survivors and make a difference to their lives,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, member of the organising committee, Sophie Kalambule said CDHIB’s support will go a long way in assisting the needy students, who are “the country’s future economic leaders”.

“Many tertiary students are failing to pay their fees as well as challenged with their upkeep needs,” she said, when she indicated that they have reached their target but appealed for more support.

She emphasized that there just too many people who need support — needy students and survivors of the effects of Cyclone Freddy, saying: “We need to join hands because, as citizens of this country, these are our brothers, sisters and parents.”

She thus applauded CDHIB and many other partners who have contributed towards the success of the charity golf and its intended cause while saying their door is open for more support.

When President Lazarus Chakwera was unveiling anchor sponsors of the Presidential Charity Golf at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, he applauded all contributors, saying this is a step towards Malawi becoming a self-reliant nation, saying: “Self-reliance demands that we ourselves should be the ones to help our own citizens and not rely on outsiders.”

CDHIB indeed assists the education sector as, for example, it partnered with Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) through which the Bank is annually providing K20 million for the university to execute tree-planting initiatives, agri-innovation challenge and provide scholarships to at least 5 innovative, talented and unique students per year that join it from secondary schools under the LUANAR innovation scholarship program.

In July, CDHIB contributed K10 millon towards LUANAR’s 2023 Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Awards as part of the annual support package that is earmarked for the agri-innovation challenge awards in the next three years.

The Bank also constructed a modern and decent school kitchen to be used for Mary’s Meals school feeding program at Mbinda Junior Primary School in Blantyre, which was handed over in June.

The kitchen was constructed at a cost of K13.8 million and CDHIB also sponsored K3.1 million towards the schools feeding program that is managed by Mary’s Meals — making a total investment of K16.9 million.