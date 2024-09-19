CDHIB awarded Investment Bank of the Year in Malawi for the 11th time  by UK’s Global Banking Magazine

* For its determination and various strides in investment banking and advisory that have contributed positively to economic growth



By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has once again been awarded the Investment Bank of the Year 2024 in Malawi by The Global Banking Magazine, a leading online and print magazine in the United Kingdom during the awards ceremony held in London this year.

This is the 11th time CDHIB has been recognised by The Global Banking Magazine for its determination and various strides in investment banking and advisory that have contributed positively to economic growth.

Among the many services that the investment bank has provided to its customers include supporting the Government of Malawi in managing national food security and creation of a national development fund.

Commenting on the award, CDH Investment Bank Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Thoko Mkavea said “the award is a testimony of the positive contribution the bank has made to through the provision of world class capabilities deal structuring, superior advice and effective execution of large and innovative transactions — through a team of well-trained and committed individuals whose drive is to serve”.

“We are honored to have been recognised this year, as we endeavor to provide innovative banking solutions that empower many partners’ financial future,” he said.

“Our founder’s dream when forming the investment bank in 2012 was to create a specialist financial institution that provides a blend of investment banking and, financial advisory services and wholesale commercial banking to selected clients.

“We are proud of the many milestones we have achieved so far over the years. The recognition drives the organisation’s motivation and this is very important to the bank as it illustrates our competitiveness and strong position as a leading investment bank in Malawi.”

Mkavea added that being the 11th time CDHIB has won the award, it illustrates their dedication and leadership in providing investment banking solutions in Malawi: “We are grateful our customers for their unwavering support over the years, this recognition would not be possible without their trust and partnership.”

Regarding the future, the bank is focused on strengthening its foundations and continuing to invest investment in technology and human capital to help it deliver world-class customer experience.

CDH Investment Bank opened for business on April 2, 2012, following the successful conversion from Continental Discount House Limited, which had operated in the financial sector for 14 years since August 1998.

The bank has grown through leaps and bounds and contributed positively to growth of many individuals, organizations and communities and ultimately the nation.

Many individuals and businesses have shared testimonies of the growth that partnership with CDH Investment Bank has given them for their personal lives, businesses, and communities.

The bank is a member of Continental Holdings Limited, a financial services group registered in Malawi and apart from its core business, it also contributes towards the social sector of education, health, sport and swiftly responds to national disasters to assist government in relief and management.