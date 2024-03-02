CDH Investment Bank supports LUANAR tree planting initiative

CDHIB Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka leading by example

By Fazilla Tembo

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has supported Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) with 6,000 tree seedlings worth K5.6 million as a contribution towards the university’s annual tree-planting initiative.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise at Kadedwe Primary School in Mitundu, Lilongwe, CDHIB Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka said the gesture reinforces the bank’s commitment to support environmental activities for sustainable growth at LUANAR and surrounding communities.

“We trust that our efforts will contribute to a sustainable green environment that will help manage climate challenges like soil erosion, combating carbon emissions and regulating weather that affects climate and other disasters,” he said.

Mafuleka added that climate change effects have prompted the two institutions to collaborate and create positive environmental impact that can generate economic benefits.

He further stated that the tree planting activity resonates well with the bank’s policy to help propel developmental growth by combating climate change.

This will help the country to build resilience to climate change and protect and restore ecosystems that underpin the green economy.

Last year, CDHIB provided K3.5 million towards procurement of tree seedlings for the LUANAR tree planting initiative and in his remarks, LUANAR Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, commended CDHIB for the partnership and fulfilling their obligation under the two institutions agreement, saying the university’s tree planting activities are instrumental in restoring the environment.

“LUANAR takes issues of reforestation and vegetative regeneration seriously and we will continue to promote climate-smart and sustainable agriculture systems.

“The partnership that we have with CDHIB contributes towards achieving LUANAR’s strategic initiatives that include tree planting,” he said.

CDHIB and LUANAR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2023 to implement the annual tree-planting initiative to 2025.