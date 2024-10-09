CDH Investment Bank supports Institute of People Management Malawi’s conference with K1m

CDHIB Human Capital Development Manager Tiyezge Matandika presents the cheque to IPMM Executive Director Willy Nkhoma

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has sponsored K1 million towards Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) lakeshore conference to take place from October 24-26, 2024 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

The conference will be held under the theme; ‘Navigating the new world of work: empowering people, embracing change, and fostering resilience in a rapidly evolving and turbulent economic environment’ and at the cheque presentation yesterday, CDHIB Human Capital Development Manager Tiyezge Matandika said they decided to sponsor the conference as one way of showing the bank’s appreciation of the role that the people managers play in helping develop Malawi by enhancing productivity for sustainable economic development.



“The core resource of any organisation is its people, and as leaders, we need to ensure we have in place strategies that drive the development of employees, empower employees and help them evolve and change for the benefit of any organisation or economy”, she said.

“We are committed to investing in partnerships that help our nation grow and support the continued development of various sectors of the economy.”

Matandika added that CDHIB “is passionate about helping businesses, individuals and communities to grow, and remain committed to supporting the development of the economy by supporting various employee engagement initiatives”.

“We are committed to utilising partnerships, synergies, the best human capital and technology to harness real growth. We believe our support towards the conference will help people managers to brainstorm how all stakeholders, can enhance productivity for sustainable economic development.”

Being a member of IPMM and appreciating the importance of the conference — which is a premier event for people managers in Malawi — CDHIB will also sponsor staff members to attend the event to be part of deliberations as they support inclusive banking practices in Malawi and beyond.

On his part, IPMM Executive Director, Willy Nkhoma expressed gratitude and profound appreciation of CDHIB’s support, which he said was a timely boost for the annual conference and a testament of the banks unwavering commitment to IPMM.

He applauded CDH Investment Bank for the good partnership over the years,” saying this is not the only time that CDHIB has assisted them as they also did when IPMM celebrated its 40th anniversary celebration.

He shared that IPMM has played a crucial role in grooming numerous managers into human capital officers, with some eventually ascending to the position of chief executive officers of the corporate world, who have been instrumental in developing Malawi.