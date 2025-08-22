CDH Investment Bank posts strong interim results for half year ended June 30, 2025

* The bank will maintain a cautious yet proactive approach, prioritising robust risk management and operational excellence

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has reported strong interim results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, posting a profit after tax of MK18.3 billion, representing approximately 120% increase from the MK8.3 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

A statement from CDHIB indicates that this growth was supported by the expansion of the average interest-earning assets, with notable increases across the customer loans and advances portfolios and coupled with improved fixed income trading activities and margins.

According to the unaudited summary of results for the six months ended June 30 released by the bank, the strong performance was driven by significant growth in both net interest income and non-interest income, which rose by 56% and 171% respectively.

Total assets grew by 60%, from MK476.8 billion in June 2024 to MK764.0 billion in June 2025: “This was largely driven by a 71% increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, a 68% rise in investments in fixed income securities at amortized cost, and a 32% increase in loans and advances to customers,” says the statement.

“These gains were supported by a 58% growth in investment funds and an 80% increase in customer deposits. The bank reported a customer loans-to-deposits ratio of 51%, while the total loans-to-funding base ratio was 77%.

“Liquidity levels remained strong, highlighted by a Liquidity Coverage ratio of 205%. Shareholders’ equity increased by 68% to MK54 billion.

“The strengthened capital position was driven by higher retained earnings and effective risk-weighted assets management, resulting in a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 24% and Tier 1 Ratio of 24%.”

The statement quotes CDHIB Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Thoko Mkavea as saying: “The bank will maintain a cautious yet proactive approach, prioritising robust risk management and operational excellence.

“Its strategic focus will remain strengthening investment in staff development to build a future-ready workforce, expanding digital banking and fintech capabilities to enhance customer experience while deepening client relationships through customized financial solutions, its forte in the financial services sector in Malawi.”

This growth comes a week after CDHIB cemented its leadership in the Malawi financial sector by being awarded the prestigious title of Investment Bank of the Year 2025 — for the 12th time by the internationally acclaimed Global Banking Magazine, based in London, United Kingdom.

The accolade underscores the bank’s exceptional performance and innovation in investment banking and financial advisory services — recognising CDHIB’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and development in Malawi.

Over the past year, the bank has been instrumental in a range of high-impact initiatives, including national food security management and capital raising for transformative public and private sector projects.

“This achievement is not ours alone — it belongs to our clients who trust us, our incredible team whose dedication drives our success, and all our stakeholders who continue to support our vision,” said CDHIB in a statement.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to deliver financial solutions prioritising excellence, innovation, and unwavering integrity in the Malawi’s financial landscape.

On his part, Mkavea said the recognition “is not only a testament to the bank’s strategic vision and innovation, but more importantly to the passion, resilience and excellence of Malawians” adding that they remain committed to setting new standards in Malawi’s financial sector by harnessing the power of talent, technology and integrity.

He also reflected on the bank’s journey, saying: “Our founder’s vision in 1998 was to establish a specialist financial institution that leads in the provision of innovative financial solutions. Today, we take immense pride in the milestones we’ve reached and the unique value we bring to our clients.”

On being recognised for the 12th time, Mkavea said this represents a legacy of good business leadership and further solidifying its reputation as a market leader and he extended heartfelt gratitude to the bank’s clients.

“We owe this achievement to the trust and loyalty of our clients, who inspire us to continually raise the bar. Their partnership has been instrumental in our success.”