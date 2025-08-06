CDH Investment Bank named Best Investment Bank in Malawi by London’s Global Finance Magazine for the 12th time

* This achievement is not ours alone — it belongs to our clients who trust us, our incredible team whose dedication drives our success, and all our stakeholders who continue to support our vision

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has once again cemented its leadership in the Malawi financial sector by being awarded the prestigious title of Investment Bank of the Year 2025 — for the 12th time by the internationally acclaimed Global Banking Magazine, based in London, United Kingdom.

In a statement, CDHIB says the accolade underscores the bank’s exceptional performance and innovation in investment banking and financial advisory services.

“This award recognizes CDH Investment Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and development in Malawi.

“Over the past year, the bank has been instrumental in a range of high-impact initiatives, including national food security management and capital raising for transformative public and private sector projects.

“This achievement is not ours alone — it belongs to our clients who trust us, our incredible team whose dedication drives our success, and all our stakeholders who continue to support our vision.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to deliver financial solutions prioritising excellence, innovation, and unwavering integrity in the Malawi’s financial landscape.

“This award reaffirms that commitment and inspires us to reach even greater heights,” says CDHIB in its statement.

On his part, CDHIB Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Thoko Mkavea said on behalf of the Board Directors and the Bank’s dedicated team of 102 exceptional employees, he is “deeply honored to accept the Investment Bank of the Year award.

“This recognition is not only a testament to our strategic vision and innovation, but more importantly to the passion, resilience and excellence of our people.

“Each member of our team plays a vital role in delivering the high-impact innovative advisory solutions that define who we are.

“We remain committed to setting new standards in Malawi’s financial sector by harnessing the power of talent, technology and integrity. As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our pledge to continue creating value for our clients, our partners and the communities we serve.”

He also reflected on the bank’s journey: “Our founder’s vision in 1998 was to establish a specialist financial institution that leads in the provision of innovative financial solutions. Today, we take immense pride in the milestones we’ve reached and the unique value we bring to our clients.”

On being recognised for the 12th time, Mkavea said this represents a legacy of good business leadership and further solidifying its reputation as a market leader and he extended heartfelt gratitude to the bank’s clients.

“We owe this achievement to the trust and loyalty of our clients, who inspire us to continually raise the bar. Their partnership has been instrumental in our success.”

Looking ahead, CDHIB commits “to remain steadfast in its commitment to strengthening its foundations through strategic investment in technology, human capital and customer-centric innovations”.

“These initiatives are designed to elevate client experience and maintain the bank’s competitive edge in an evolving financial landscape.”

CDHID’s journey has been a story of transformation and growth, which was founded on April 2, 2012, following the transformation of Continental Discount House Limited (established in August 1998) and CDH Investment Bank — and it has grown into a powerhouse that positively influences individuals, businesses and communities across Malawi.

“The bank continues to champion financial stability, innovation and development,” says the statement. “Client testimonials continue to highlight the bank’s transformative impact, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in advancing Malawi’s economic aspirations.