CDH Investment Bank lauds media as key to promote investment culture

CDH Investment Bank CEO and Managing Director, Kwame Ahadzi

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

CDH Investment Bank, a subsidiary of Continental Holdings Limited, has lauded the country’s media institutions, saying the communications industry has a major role to play if the economic growth and investment culture is to be achieved in the country.

This was said on Tuesday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre during media engagement luncheon the Bank organized was part of the fast growing financial services group’s on-going 10th year anniversary celebration activities line up by the bank as it is engaging various stakeholders in a number of activities — under the theme: ’10 Years of Creating Value’.

CDH Investment Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Kwame Ahadzi said, apart from the roles that are being played by the local investment institutions, there is also a need for the media to realize that they are a major stakeholder — which is responsible in preaching to the masses across the country for them to understand what the bank stands for.

“Media is very powerful and we believe that once it is seriously getting involved in carrying crucial messages to do with the importance of investments through bank and all the required processes, investment can become culture to many Malawians and make the country’s economic grow in the process,” Ahadzi said.

He described their 10 years of existence as a successful journey having managed to achieve great value after converting from a Discount House to CDH Investment Bank.

Ahadzi said within this period, they have achieved a number of deals with both individuals, government as well as private sectors.

“There have been several economic challenges, but we must admit that to us we still recorded great values. This is a great sign that, if companies can produce enough to feed ourselves and export, our economy can grow.”

Recently, the Bank — which has also been involved in several corporate social responsibilities (CSR) — held staff engagements, gala dinner amongst others as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations.