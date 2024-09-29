CDH Investment Bank invests K5 million towards life-changing surgeries at Beit Cure

Chief Treasury Officer Zondwayo Mafuleka (left) hands over funds to Beit Cure’s Davie Simengwa

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank has sported Beit Cure International Hospital with a K5 million investment as part of its efforts to improve health in children.



Presenting the support at Beit Cure’s hospital in Blantyre, CDH Investment Bank’s Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka shared that CDH Investment Bank “values partnership and teamwork and is proud to support the hospital to conduct two life-changing surgeries”.

“CDH Investment Bank recognises that every person has the ability to make a positive contribution towards the achievement of social and economic development goals,” he said.

“To that extent, the Bank is committed to helping the health sector in creating an environment conducive for inclusive development by supporting access to health.

“Our cordial relationship with Beit Cure International Hospital has allowed us to appreciate the commendable work the hospital is doing in changing lives by treating the orthopedic needs of children.

“We are proud to support the hospital with K5 million that will provide life changing surgeries to two children that will change the lives of not just the children but their families, communities and the nation by creating more economically active citizens” he said.

In his vote of thanks, Beit Cure International Hospital’s director of programs & development, Davie Simengwa, applauded CDH Investment Bank for the gesture and confirmed the funds will go a long way in supporting life-changing surgeries at the hospital.

Simengwa said with great relationships such as the one they have with CDH Investment Bank, the Hospital will be able to help more children in need.

“We are grateful for partners like CDH Investment Bank who has always come through and supported Beit Cure in a variety of ways over the years.

The bank continues to support us to attain our mission and has helped change the lives of several children in the past,” said Simengwa, who appealed to more organisations and well-wishers to support the cause by donating any amount.

Established in 2002, Beit-CURE International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital performs over 1,200 life-changing reconstructive and orthopedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

In addition to world-class clinical service, Beit CURE Malawi ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities.

The Beit Trust, a UK-based charity, provided the initial funding for this facility as a gift to the people of Malawi — whose Mission is: ‘To heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God’ (Luke 9:2).