CDH Investment Bank invests K2m towards CEO’s summit scheduled for July 29-30

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

CDH Investment Bank contributed K2 million towards Malawi companies Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) Summit scheduled from 29-30 July at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Under the theme: ‘Catalyzing Our Economic Growth Through Partnerships and Radical Investment’, the summit is expected to bring together CEO’s from various companies and organizations where they will share ideas on how they help the growth of economy of the country and create conducive business environment.

In his vote of thanks at the cheque presentation on Monday, the CEO Summit organizing team, led by Harry Chima — managing executive for Wealth Magazine — said the contribution from CDH Investment Bank will help to make the preparations as well as the event to be successful.

Chima also expressed gratitude that CDH Investment Bank will be part of the participants and share knowledge on how to catalyze economic growth through the solutions the Bank provides.

“The contribution by CDH Investment Bank will help us as we finalize the preparations,” he said. “We have a great panel of speakers and activities planned and look forward to a successful event this year.

“Let me also disclose that this year’s event will have participants from other countries like USA, Zimbabwe as well as Zambia.”

In her remarks, CDH Investment Bank’s Executive Director for Finance, Operations and ICT, Beatrix Mosiwa-Ndovi, said they decided to partner with Wealth Magazine team that are hosting the CEO summit after appreciating how the event will provide a platform for the Bank to interact with high net worth individuals.

She also said the executives are CDH’s target audience and they are set to showcase the solutions that can be undertaken for businesses to thrive and attain socio-economic growth of the Malawi economy.

“As a specialist investment bank, we pride ourselves in the meaningful contributions we have make to individuals, organizations, communities and ultimately the economy through our tailor-made specialist solutions.

“We have brokered many deals and provided meaningful advisory services that have created value and our presence at the summit will allow us to participate in meaningful dialogue and networking that will improve the business landscape by positively contributing and promoting an enabling and conducive business environment that supports growth of the Malawian economy.”

Mosiwa-Ndovi further emphasized that CDH Bank is committed to help organizations to grow and trust that those that will engage the investment bank will benefit from their wealth of knowledge and expertise that has positively spurred economic activity in various industries over the past ten years of its existence.