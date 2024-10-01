CDH Investment Bank invests K2 million towards KUHeS’ 3rd research dissemination conference

Robert Malipa (left) hands over the sponsorship to Dr. Benjamin Kumwenda

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has invested K2 million to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) for its 3rd research dissemination conference that starts tomorrow till Friday, October 2-4.

To be held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, the theme of the conference is; ‘Research and Innovation-Driving Health Towards MW2063’ national vision under the enablers of Enhanced Public Sector Performance.

Presenting the support in Blantyre, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Robert Malipa said CDHIB decided to support the conference as a partner, as the bank appreciates the role KUHeS plays in pioneering health research that helps support education and health sectors and provide national growth.

Malipa added that the conference and its theme is significant as it will “provide a forum for local and international stakeholders to discuss and develop action plans on how the country can improve the quality of health services for our nation — on top of what is already being done, through multidisciplinary research and innovations”.

“We are committed to helping businesses to grow and we are confident that the deliberations at the conference will help KUHeS and Malawi to grow and help participants to brainstorm on how to improve the quality of health services for our nation,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, KUHeS Director of Student Affairs, Dr Benjamin Kumwenda, who is co-chairperson of the conference organising committee, expressed gratitude for the support, which he said was a timely boost.

He applauded CDHIB for responding to the partnership call which will help them to host an effective conference: “We are grateful to CDH Investment Bank, for the support of the highly powered conference.

“This is the third time CDHIB has partnered with us on the conference which brings together various local and international partners and we are confident the deliberations will assist us to continue to work towards achieving MW2063 and help provide solutions various multidisciplinary research and innovations.”

Just last month, KUHeS, through the Health Economics and Policy Unit (HEPU), hosted its 14th Annual International Think Tank Conference, themed; ‘Towards Institutionalisation of the Thanzi All Disease and Whole System Model in Malawi and the ECSA Region’.

On KUHeS media platform, Chief of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Martias Joshua is quoting as there is urgent need for research that empowers communities to actively participate in financing the country healthcare system.

“Over 50% of our health sector budget comes from external donors, which is not sustainable,” he was quoted as saying. “We must explore ways for our communities to contribute to healthcare financing.”

KUHeS Vice-Chancellor Prof. MacPherson Mallewa was also quoted, saying: “Many policies are developed but often remain unimplemented or are adopted by others [thus the conference brought together stakeholders “to foster collaboration and bridge the gap between researchers, policymakers, and implementers”.

The stakeholders deliberated on various issues such as the potential future impact of investments in human resources for health, comparing health systems, strengthening interventions to the impact of major disease specific programme and projections of future healthcare need.