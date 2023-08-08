CDH Investment Bank invests K1.5m towards Bankers Association of Malawi Lakeshore Conference

* As part of appreciating the advocacy role that BAM plays in uniting and guiding commercial banks in the country

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank has assisted Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) with K1.5 million towards the hosting of the 2023 Bankers Association of Malawi Lakeshore Conference from August 17-20 August at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi — under the theme ‘Banks for All, and Development for All’.

“We are confident that the deliberations at the conference will help participants to brainstorm on how banks, individuals, businesses, and communities can prepare for their financial, business, and economic future today using the variety of financial solutions that are available to promote financial inclusion.”

She added that the Bank pleased to support the conference as they value the relationship they have with BAM through staff participation and sponsorship in the past years.

“We appreciate the advocacy role that the Bankers Association of Malawi plays in guiding commercial banks in the nation and providing a platform for banks to come together and discuss pertinent issues that affect the delivery of our respective missions.

“Financial inclusion is an agenda that we must work to support to provide meaningful growth for the nation. CDH Investment Bank is committed to utilizing partnerships, synergies, the best human capital and technology to harness real growth for Malawi.”

She further said CDH Investment Bank is committed “to creating value and helping businesses grow and we believe our support towards the conference will help participants to brainstorm on how banks, individuals, businesses, and communities can prepare for their financial, business, and economic future today.

“We trust the deliberations will showcase how banks can support growth using relevant accessible financial solutions to provide development for all,” she said, adding that CDH Investment Bank will also sponsor staff to attend the conference to be part of deliberations to improve banking services in Malawi and beyond.

On his part, Chifundo Mmaniwa, BAM’s Chief Operations Officer, Chifundo Mmaniwa expressed gratitude for the support, which he said was a timely boost ahead of the annual conference.

“He applauded CDH Investment Bank for the partnership which will help them to host an effective conference,” he said. “The conference brings together delegates from banks and other sectors of the economy, to discuss the theme and other pertinent topics that will propel economic development for all through the financial inclusion agenda.

“A country without a robust financially inclusive banking sector cannot attain its economic needs,” Mmaniwa said, adding BAM believes the annual conference provides right platform for delegates to discuss best business practices of fostering collaboration and promoting advancements in the financial industry.

“In addition, it is an opportune time for our delegates to net work while reflecting on best business practices which are key towards fostering business thereby making a huge contribution towards the country’s economic development.”

He added that the theme — ‘Banks for All, and Development for All’ — “looks at the journey of making Malawi’s dream of an exclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized upper middle-income country by the year 2063 a reality”.

“We will have speakers talking on different topics zeroing on the theme and this for sure shall provide effective resolutions which will be key towards realising the MW2063 national vision.”