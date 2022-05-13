CDH Investment Bank donates K3.5m towards the promotion of free community health among children

CDH Investment Bank’s CEO Ahadzi (left) presenting the donation

* CDH value the partnership as well as teamwork which exists between the Bank and Beit Cure

* Hence the need to support and celebrate together the 20 years partnership of Beit Trust and Cure Hospital

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

CDH Investment Bank, which is celebrating 10 years of its existence, donated K3.5 million to Beit Cure International Hospital in Blantyre towards the promotion of free community health among children.

The donation, presented on Wednesday during the celebration of 20 years of partnership between Beit Trust and Cure Hospital, where there was also a handover ceremony of surgical equipment donated by the Beit Trust to Beit Cure.

In his remarks, CDH Investment Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwame Ahadzi said they decided to assist as they value the partnership as well as teamwork which exists between the Bank and Beit Cure — hence the need to support and celebrate together the 20 years partnership of Beit Trust and Cure Hospital.

Kwame further highlighted that the bank is excited to contribute — as part of it corporate social responsibility — to Beit Cure’s success story in reaching out to vulnerable children.

“Our main objective is to help in creating value in the environment we operate,” he said. “I am very much pleased to disclose that the cordial relationship with Beit Cure International Hospital has allowed us to appreciate the good work which the hospital is doing in treating the orthopedic needs of children and adults.

“We really appreciate that the operations and clinical services provided to children up to the age of 18 are all free which is really helping a lot of Malawians since the majority cannot manage to pay due to financial hiccups.”

Ahadzi added that the bank believes that disability is not inability and as such they recognize that people living with disabilities make a positive contribution towards the achievement of social and economic development goals.

He, therefore, emphasized that the bank is committed to helping the health sector in creating an environment conducive for inclusive development.

“It is a very big shame to see other people associating disability with witchcraft in our society — this shows lack of civic education to break the stigma that is often associated with disability.

“There is a need for the Ministry of Health and other key players to invest in awareness in order to change this mindset of other towards disabled people,” he said.

Beit Cure Hospital Executive Director, Elly Chemey applauded CDH Investment Bank for the “unexpected gesture” and expressed confidence that the funds will go a long way in supporting the various equipment and services of the hospital.

Chemey said with the partnership such as the one exhibited by CDH Bank, the hospital now has the capacity to build a better life and provide better services to those in need.

“We have recently expanded the hospital with other operating buildings, which means for our operations to be smooth we really need enough funds.

“CDH Investment Bank has come at a right time. We just urge other well-wishers to emulate the wonderful gesture,” Chemey said.

He described the 20 years of existence as successful as within the period they have managed to assist thousands of children.

Beit Cure also awarded 10 outstanding staff performers, who have invested admirable dedication in their work as part of the 20th anniversary of operations.