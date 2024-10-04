CDH Investment Bank contributes K5m towards Presidential Charity Golf initiative

Kamoto (left) hands over the sponsorship to Khomani

* The cause will assist deserving needy tertiary students to complete their studies

* The bank is keen to support students to achieve their dreams, become empowered and make a difference in Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank has supported the Presidential Charity Golf tournament with K5 million toward the 2024 tournament scheduled for October 11-12 at Country Club Limbe.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, Chief Business Development Officer, Jamal Kamoto said CDH Investment Bank decided to support the tournament, as the bank appreciates its importance of the cause.

Kamoto stated that CDH Investment Bank invests in various education initiatives, as the bank appreciates education as one of the key pillars for development.

“The cause will assist deserving needy tertiary students to complete their studies and the bank is keen to support students to achieve their dreams, become empowered and make a difference in Malawi.”

He took cognizance that the charity golf will also support survivors of natural disasters to rebuild their lives after overcoming the negative effects of disasters such as loss of life, property and loss of livelihood.

He noted that following natural disasters, many people still need help and as a responsible corporate citizen, CDH Investment Bank found it necessary to support the ‘Swing to Serve’ golf tournament to assist survivors.

“We are committed to helping businesses, institutions, and communities to grow and we trust the funds will help make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable,” Kamoto said

On his part, Presidential Charity Golf Initiative organising committee member, Michael Khomani, expressed gratitude for the support from CDH Investment Bank for the third year in a row, which he said was a timely boost ahead of the tournament.

“We are grateful to CDH Investment Bank and its leadership for the timely support and appeal to other institutions and individuals to donate towards the noble cause which has target to raise K600 million this year” Khomani said.