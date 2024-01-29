CDH Investment Bank appoints Mkavea as new CEO, Beatrix Mosiwa as deputy

* Looking to the future, CDHIB is committed to more growth and enriched banking innovations that support businesses

* Our promise of exceptional service to all stakeholders remains steadfast—Board Director, Kofi Sekyere

By Victor Singano Jnr

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB), the country’s leading investment bank and corporate financial advisory service institution, has appointed Thoko Mkavea as the new chief executive officer (CEO) & managing Director while Beatrix Mosiwa is the deputy CEO and executive director.

The company, through its director of the Board, Kofi Sekyere made the announcement of the appointments at a media briefing held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre where the two were introduced.

Sekyere disclosed that company decided to appoint Mkavea — who has succeeded Kwame Ahadzi who retired on the post after serving for two-years — and Mosiwa because of their unique experience and dedication which they believe will help the company achieve its main vision of remaining a leading specialist bank in Malawi.

“Looking to the future, CDHIB is committed to more growth and enriched banking innovations that support businesses,” he said. “Our promise of exceptional service to all stakeholders remains steadfast.

“We believe that Mkavea and Mosiwa will make a great contribution by taking the bank at higher level through their professional expertise.”

In his acceptance speech, Mkavea commended CDHIB for the trust on the new roles which he said is “a real sign that the company is impressed with their previous performance hence promised to be determined to build on the legacy in making the bank greater”.

“With the commitment and passion of our team we have been instrumental in our success and because of that, we’ll continue to go beyond traditional banking, delving into governance, planning, research and advisory.

“We will also continue to partner with experts to advise government and corporates, ensuring impactful project completion and our commitment will extends from conceptualization to closure, linking international investors with Malawi, and facilitate national development initiatives and many more,” Mkavea said.

On his post on Facebook, the country’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima said: “I send my heart felt congratulations to Thoko Mkavea on your appointment as CEO for CDH Investment Bank.

“Having joined the bank in 2007 and rising through the ranks, I know you are a great fit for this new position. Your wealth of experience in banking; corporate finance and advisory; fund management and investment banking – will surely guide you to inspire your team as you lead the bank into a prosperous future.”

Former NBS Bank executive Benedicto Nkhoma also congratulated Mosiwa, saying this is an example of “women on the rise”.

“I have known her since our college days as a focused, mature and versatile professional,” he said. “This is not a surprise to me to see her take up the role.

“This gives great hope to the girl child and you know my daughter’s middle name is Beatrix as well that there is space in this world for them to rise because other people like Beatrix have broken barriers.

“Women are on the rise and I like this. Congratulations Beatrix.”

CDHIB’s headquarters and main branch are located at CDH House, 5 Independence Drive, in Blantyre, the financial and commercial capital of Malawi.

CDHIB was founded in 1998 as Continental Discount House Limited (CDH), which has operated in the financial sector since August that year.

In May 2011, CDH was granted a banking license by the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the institution dropped the discount house license it previously held, but continues to offer almost all services it used to under the discount house licence, like trading financial instruments and corporate financial advisory.

It then rebranded to CDH Investment Bank and I n April 2012, CDHIB commenced commercial and investment banking business by opening its main branch in Blantyre and a second branch in the Capital City, Lilongwe.