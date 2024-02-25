CCAP’s Church & Society Programme, Vice-President’s UTM Party strongly condemn violence against DPP supporters in Lilongwe

* We are calling upon the Law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring to book perpetrators of the said violence

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), Blantyre Synod through the Church & Society Programme, is appalled to learn that there were no police officers present yesterday at Mbowe Filling Station in Lilongwe, where thugs armed with stones, panga knives and catapults damaged cars, injured people and scattered Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members who had gathered in readiness for what has been termed ‘Blue Convoy Parade’.

In its statement signed by Executive Director, Rev Master Jumbe, Church & Society expresses grave concerns of the absence of the police at the scene of the fracas to provide law and order and security to the demonstrators “which could enable them to effect immediate arrests for those contravening the law”.

“We are, therefore calling upon the Law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring to book perpetrators of the said violence.

Church & Society Programme is guided by their mandate which is ‘to champion, promote and consolidate democratic governance, human rights and peaceful coexistence’ — and Rev. Jumbe says as a governance arm of the CCAP Blantyre Synod, they acknowledge the Constitutional Rights of people to hold peaceful demonstrations in this country.

“Therefore, we condemn, in the strongest terms any acts of violence, theft and destruction of peoples’ property that aims at violating people’s right to hold peaceful demonstrations.

“It is sad to hear that several people have been wounded and referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital by thugs who came to disrupt peaceful demonstrations organized by DPP members.

“Let the police, for once, gain people’s trust by rising above party politics and swiftly arrest all those that were involved in perpetrating violence at Mbowe Filling Station in Lilongwe.”

The Church & Society has also noted with concern the increased tensions amongst political party members as the nation prepares for the 2025 general elections and expresses special appeal to Malawian youths “to desist from being used by politicians for selfish political gains thereby contravening the law”.

“Additionally, we are calling upon political party leaders from all parties to condemn this act in strongest terms,” said Rev. Jumbe, to which Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima’s UTM Party has responded and also attacked the perpetrators of the crime in Lilongwe.

The UTM Party is in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led Tonse Alliance while the perpetrators of the violence at Mbewe are suspected to be MCP supporters, but UTM has taken a stance against the increased cases of politically-connected fracases.

Through publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, the UTM Party said yesterday’s “savage act was clearly organized and coordinated by individuals with connections and resources, and we expect the full force of the law to take its course”.

“We insist on unbiased action, without fear or favor, and no sacred cows hidden from public scrutiny,” says the Party, while described the attack on the DPP’s planned motor parade as “reprehensible” and “a distressing manifestation of political intolerance and violence”.

“We, from UTM, strongly condemn this barbaric act perpetrated by uncivilized individuals who have no place in a democratic state, but rather belong behind bars.

“Malawi is witnessing a concerning deterioration of order and sanity in its political landscape. This alarming trend, particularly with upcoming elections in the next 19 months, must be decisively addressed by those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

“Failure to do so could plunge Malawi into the unfortunate category of African countries whose democratic journeys are marred by violence, loss of lives, and property.

“It is crucial for Malawians to reflect on the consequences of such violence and recognize the potential peril it poses to the democratic fabric of our nation.

“We, as UTM, stand firm in the defense of democracy. If those responsible for ensuring the enjoyment of democratic rights fall short of their duties, the burden of responsibility will squarely rest on their shoulders.

“Malawians deserve a political landscape free from violence, where the democratic process can flourish without fear or intimidation.”

Meanwhile, DPP’s national director of women, Mary Navicha alleges that several women were raped in yesterday’s political violence in Lilongwe.

Navicha is quoted as making the allegations by Zodiak Online calling on the Police to ensure justice prevails, as it will discourage women’s participation in politics in the country.

Navicha, without giving the actual number of victimized women, has also maintained that the blue parade violence was orchestrated by the suspected MCP “thugs”.

But the MCP spokesperson, Ezekiel Ching’oma distanced the party from the violence while the national Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya told Zodiak Online that they would to investigate the matter.