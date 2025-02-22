CCAP Blantyre Synod distances itself from church ministers’ visit to Peter Mutharika’s home in Mangochi

* The statements made at the function and attributed to the Synod or its leadership are not only false but also unfortunate and concerning

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) announces that its church ministers, who had an audience with former President Peter Mutharika at his Page House residence in Mangochi yesterday, “did so in their individual capacity and for their own personal interests”.

In a press release issued by Synod moderator, Rev Humphreys Zgambo and general secretary, Rev. Anderson Juma, says the statements made at the function and attributed to the Synod or its leadership “are not only false but also unfortunate and concerning”.

Media reports indicated that the Blantyre Synod church ministers — about 70 of them including some that are retired, visited Mutharika to pray for him, saying they did so because the former President and his family are members of the CCAP.

A representative of the ministers, Rev. Chikondi Achinangolo Banda, is quoted as saying the clergy miss Mutharika’s leadership — thus they decided to pray for him ahead of the September 16 general elections in which Mutharika seeks to contest for the presidency.

The report was met with distaste by the public who expressed their disdain for the rich in trying to corrupt people’s minds, including those of the faith leaders, who hold profound respect from their congregants.

The Synod thus highlights that “it neither sanctioned, approved nor in any way endorsed the said visit,” while emphasising that the ministers “did not represent the Synod, it’s leadership or their individual congregations and congregants”.

“The statements made at the function are personal views of the speakers and do not in anyway reflect the views of the Synod,” said the statement while indicating that the general secretary is the only official spokesperson of the Synod as mandated by its Constitution Article 4.5.2 (r) and in his or her absence, the same article provides that the deputy shall be the spokesperson.

“The Synod is aware of the discomfort that the visit has caused amongst its Christians and other stakeholders. We would like to assure you all that the Synod shall always remain non-partisan as it adheres to its constitutional mandate of proclaiming the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ; the preservation of the truth; and the promotion of social righteousness and well-being of mankind according to the Scripture and Presbyterian/Reformed Church tradition (Isaiah 33:22, Acts 5:29, Romans 13:1-2, Peter 2:13-17).

The statement quotes John Calvin (1509-1564) of the Institute of Christian Religion, who once said: ‘The Church and State as servants of the Christ, two interdependent entities each receives its own authority from the Sovereign God’.

“In this regard, Blantyre Synod remains a faithful servant to God, the partner of Government and other development partners and shall jealously guard against external forces that aim to antagonise our ministers and our Christians, especially during this time as we approach the General Elections.”