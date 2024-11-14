CCAP-Blantyre Synod condemns police’s failure to provide security to peaceful demonstrators in Lilongwe

* A call for the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service to intervene as a matter of urgency, if Malawians are to return their trust on the police service



By Duncan Mlanjira

Through the Church & Society Programme, the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod has expressed its concern and condemns “in the strongest terms the failure by Malawi Police to provide security to peaceful demonstrators against thugs armed with panga knives” that took place in Lilongwe yesterday.

A statement issued by Church & Society executive director, Rev. Master Jumbe further calls upon the Inspector General of Police “to intervene as a matter of urgency, if Malawians are to return their trust on the police service.

Church & Society observes that major opposition political parties in Malawi organised the peaceful demonstrations yesterday to express their dissatisfaction over the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) handling of the 2025 General Elections registration process and other issues.

“However, the demonstrators were interrupted by thugs armed with pangas and knives while Malawi police officers looked on,” said Rev. Jumbe. “Guided by our mandate which is ‘to champion, promote and consolidate democratic governance, human rights and peaceful coexistence’ and our calling to a holistic Ministry, we have noted with concern the increased tensions amongst political party members as the nation prepares for general elections next year, 2025.

“We would like, once again, to remind Malawians that peaceful demonstrations are a constitutional right for all citizens enshrined in the supreme law of the land.

“Therefore, the police are mandated by law to provide adequate security to all peaceful demonstrators without fear or favour. So far the Malawi Police Service have shown unprofessional conduct lately.”

Thus the CCAP-Blantyre Synod emphasises that it is “saddening” to observe that “law enforcement agencies in this country continue to lose people’s trust due to their lack of professionalism in combating crime”.

“On 24th February this year, armed thugs disrupted a peaceful demonstration organised by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Lilongwe. Two weeks ago, armed thugs mounted an illegal roadblock at Nsundwe terrorising road users. Up until now, no person connected to these instances has been arrested.

“This is sad and worrisome, especially now that political tension towards the 2025 General Elections is heating up. It should be echoed, once again that countries that have experienced wars, often times start with ineffective and inefficient police that lack professionalism.

“No patriotic Malawian would like to sacrifice the prevailing peace in this country due to an infective and inefficient police service.”

Church & Society thus asks Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Yolamu “to intervene and rise above partisan politics and swiftly bring to book all perpetrators of the said violence in Lilongwe”.

“Additionally we are calling upon political party leaders, especially from the ruling Party to condemn the said acts of hooliganism in strongest terms.

“We are appealing to Malawians, especially the youth, who most of the times are jobless, to desist from being used by selfish politicians in perpetrating violence in the run-up to the General Elections next year, 2025.

“We would like also to implore all key election stakeholders to be proactive and reflect on these sad developments unfolding in our country as we move closer to the elections.

“These developments have the potential to scare away potential voters and plunge our country into political turmoil even before elections.”

In conclusion, Rev Jumbe says as a governance arm of the CCAP-Blantyre Synod, the Church and Society Programme “acknowledges the Constitutional rights of people to hold peaceful demonstrations in this country”.

“Therefore, we condemn, in the strongest terms any acts of hooliganism and violence targeting peaceful demonstrators and call upon the police to provide security at all times.”

The CCAP-Blantyre Synod joined other concerned entities, such as Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in condemning yesterday’s blatant acts of violence.

Images of the violence were awash on social media the whole of yesterday that disrupted business in the streets of Lilongwe and in some videos, the police were captured firing tear gas, not at the people who carried panga knives, catapults and other weapons, but even passers-by found in the streets.

One video circulated prior to Wednesday captures the weaponry of panga knives and catapults, that looked recently bought, while voice-overs blatantly warned that they were targeting the opposition not to attempt their vigil protest at MEC offices to force the resignation of chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja.

AFORD president Enoch Chihana addressed press briefing in Lilongwe yesterday alleging that the government was aware of the violence that those people organised to disrupt the planned demonstrations.

Chihana said the MCP has refused to change despite the country embracing democracy and just as Rev. Maulidi’s appeal, he added the opposition parties have decided not to engage in any fights.

However, he stressed that they would come up with another date for the demonstrations while CHRR has also urged the police to investigate the acts of violence by the unknown people.

CHRR director, Michael Kaiyatsa expressed the disappointment, saying it’s saddening that such violence occurred as people were preparing to exercise their right to protest.

He emphasised that the police need to identify those responsible, as failing to do so may weaken public trust in the police and reinforce concerns that law enforcement might be biased or ineffective.

However, police spokesperson Peter Kalaya responded to the media that the police have not received any reports of injuries or property damage related to this event, and he added that police officers continue to perform their regular duties in the city.