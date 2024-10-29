Catholic University of Malawi Vice-Chancellor Ngeyi Kanyongolo dies aged 58

* To be laid to rest tomorrow, October 30 at Che Chamba Village in Thyolo District

* The renowned lawyer and longtime legal scholar was appointed as the third Catholic University Vice-Chancellor in March 2024



* She selflessly served in many positions in the academia, corporate world and was also human rights activists

By Evance Chsiano, MANA

Catholic University of Malawi Vice-Chancellor, Associate Professor Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo (58) died yesterday at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre October 28, 2024, after short illness.

According to communication from the Catholic University, she is expected to be laid to rest at Che Chamba Village in Thyolo District tomorrow, October 30, 2024,

In the meantime, the Zomba Diocese arranged a requiem mass in honour of Kanyongolo at Sacred Heart Zomba Cathedral, this morning and in a letter to all priests, religious brothers and sisters, and lay faithful, Zomba Diocese Bishop’s secretary Fr. Joseph Makawa described Kanyongolo as a devoted and active member of the Catholic Women Association.

According to the notice, Kanyongolo’s body will depart Mthunzi Funeral Parlour on Tuesday for her residence in Zomba and in consultation with the family members, the Diocese of Zomba has arranged a send-off Mass at Sacred Heart Zomba Cathedral.

Meanwhile, classes at the Catholic University of Malawi have been suspended in honour of the departed Vice-Chancellor.

Kanyongolo, a renowned lawyer and longtime legal scholar, has died after Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) appointed her as the third Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, effective March 5, 2024.

Kanyongolo selflessly served in many positions in the academia, corporate world and was also human rights activists, who actively promoted women rights.

She obtained Bachelors of Law at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), formerly Chancellor College in 1991 and a Masters Degree in 1997 obtained from University of London.

In 2000, she joined UNIMA as law lecturer and later obtained PhD in Law from the University of Warwick UK in 2007.

Born Ngeyi Jumbe, she retired from UNIMA in 2023 after serving for 23 years and was until her death an active member of the Catholic Church, serving in many dioceses and parish level positions in Zomba and was a member of Catholic Women Association (CWA) in the Zomba Diocese.

She was married to fellow law scholar, Fidelis Edge Kanyongolo, who also retired from the University of Malawi.

She was last seen in public, as CWA member on October 12, at St. Montfort Chiluwe Catholic outstation in Zomba during CWA prayers, according to Malawi 24s Zomba correspondent, Raphael Likaka who mostly covers CWA events.