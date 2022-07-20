Catholic priest convicted of killing people living with albinism dies whilst serving sentence

* Rev. Fr. Dr. Muhosha was not in full communion with the Church — Episcopal Conference of Malawi

Maravi Express

Rev Fr. Dr. Muhosha, who was serving a 30-year jail term at Zomba Maximum Prison in connection with the killing of an albino in Machinga, has died at Zomba Central Hospital on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Very Rev. Fr. Henry Saindi of the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi said Rev. Fr. Muhosha was receiving treatment at Zomba Central Hospital where he died.

“Rev. Fr. Dr. Muhosha was not in full communion with the Church,” said the statement. “He was serving a prison sentence after being convicted in a case of albino killing.

“The Catholic Church in Malawi deeply regrets his death. Eternal rest grant unto Rev. Fr. Dr. Thomas Muhosha, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.

“May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace!”