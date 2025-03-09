Catholic Bishops urge Malawians to vote as priority candidates based on their track records than on superficial attributes or connections



By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead the fast approaching September 16, 2025 General Elections, the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops is urging voters to prioritise candidates based on their track records rather than on superficial attributes or connections.

This is contained in Lenten reflections that has been sermonised in Catholic churches addressing Malawi’s political landscape and its implications for citizens.

Released on behalf of the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops by Secretary General­, the Very Rev. Valeriano Mtseka, Lenten reflections — based on several pastoral letters the Bishops have authored on the country’s leadership challenges — “serve as a call to action for all Malawians, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement and moral responsibility in the electoral process”.

“While leaders are accountable for governance issues, citizens must take responsibility for their choices at the ballot box,” says the foreword by the Very Rev. Mtseka. “This dual accountability is crucial, as it underscores that apathy towards politics equates to indifference about one’s quality of life, well‐being, and future prospects.

“The message encourages individuals to reflect on their role in shaping governance through informed voting. In their pastoral letters, the Bishops express concern about various challenges facing the nation.

“They highlight issues such as corruption, nepotism, economic hardship, and deteriorating public services. The pastoral letters serve not only as a critique but also as motivation for voters to seek candidates who demonstrate integrity and a genuine commitment to serving the public interest.

“Furthermore, the Bishops advocate for young people’s active political participation, stressing that their involvement is essential for securing a better future.

“These reflections aim to inspire Malawians to engage thoughtfully with the electoral process and make informed decisions that will positively influence their collective future.

“These reflections are met to be used during the meetings of Small Christian Communities and Lay Apostolate Movements.”

The Lenten reflections, which also prepare the Catholic faithful ahead of the Easter commemoration, are divided in several parts starting with:

1st Sunday of Lent: Theme; ‘Jesus Is Our Hope In Our Pilgrimage To Canaan’

Now that this year through the general elections, God has given us yet another opportunity to choose leaders for our country to lead us where we desire to be, the Bishops continue to plead with us as they have done before when they say; ‘We call all Malawians to help create a new era in our country, an era where truth, fairness and respect for the dignity of all are observed’ (A Call for a New Era in Malawi, ECM 2018).

* After whatever hardships we as believers are undergoing, do we still believe that Jesus remains our only hope in this journey?

* With the tripartite elections ahead of us in September this year, how do we collaborate with God to allow Him bring Malawians to the Promised Land?

* What do we emulate from Jesus to help us overcome our various temptations in our daily lives?

2nd Sunday of Lent: Theme; ‘Transfiguration’

Like Jesus guided his disciples, our Bishops, have guided you towards the elections since 1992, and we do so again as we prepare for the 16th of September Tripartite elections.

* As believers who are eligible to vote, let us make sure we register, keep our voting slip safe and have the secrecy required for who we consider voting for.

* Let us scrutinise all candidates beyond our party, tribal and regional affiliations. Who among the candidates is reasonable enough to bring about the desired transformation in our country considering the challenges we currently face and future of our democracy?

* What kind of political leaders have we had in the past 5 years? Have they been honest and committed to genuine development for the benefit of all Malawians?

* The Transfiguration of our Lord Jesus Christ points to Passion, Death and Resurrection. Who among the candidates is ready to go the whole way in serving the needs of all Malawians?

* Let us be hopeful individuals and communities as we pray for TRUTH, JUSTICE and PEACE in our country.

3rd Sunday of Lent: Theme; ‘A Call For Repentance’

A prophet is a spokesperson of God. Moses is more than a prophet because he does not simply speak; he has to accompany the people from out of Egypt to the Promised Land. He is a leader of the people.

He has to engage Pharaoh, who is oppressing the people. Moses will work signs in Egypt, which will force Pharaoh to allow the Israelites to leave.

Our Lord in the Gospel insists that, as a community, we need a mindset change; otherwise, we perish. An example is the wandering community of Israelites, which perished in the desert for ignoring calls to repentance.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections in September this year. The need for a leader to accompany the people in their daily struggles remains at the top of the agenda.

We have enough prophets. Indeed, as Malawians, we need to change the way we think and do things.

* What kind of hardships can we present to the Lord in our cries?

* As a nation what are the areas we are doing badly and we need to ask for God’s mercy?

* What is it that we need to pray for as we prepare to take part in the general elections?

4th Sunday of Lent: Theme; ‘God’s Love For All People, Revealed Through Jesus’

Let us reflect on our wickedness and see the need to repent.

* God is always welcoming but we need to be honest with ourselves, accept our wrong doing and return to our Father.

* One good quality of humanity and good leadership is the ability to be conscious of one’s wrongdoing, apologise and cherish peace with others even those junior to us or subordinates.

* As we scrutinise those presenting themselves as candidates for the tripartite elections, let us do so on the basis of humanity and their readiness to apologise.

5th Sunday of Lent: Theme; ‘Go And Do Not Sin Again’

In this Jubilee year and in this year of Tripartite Elections in Malawi,

* What past mistakes is God asking us to let go of and how can we let go let go of past mistakes and focus on the future?

* What does it mean to you to press on toward the goal in Christ?

* In what ways can you show mercy and forgiveness to others?

* How does the story of the woman caught in adultery challenge your views on judgment and forgiveness?

* How does God’s promise to make a way in the wilderness give you hope?

Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion: Theme; ‘Selfless Love’

Today’s readings focus on selflessness, sacrificial service, humility, forgiveness, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil through Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross, which offers salvation to humanity.

Jesus’ life on earth exemplified faithfulness to his Father’s will, demonstrated by his selflessness, humility, and willingness to serve others, even to the point of dying on the cross.

Through his actions, he established a standard for Christian living, urging us to follow his example by prioritising service to others over personal gain. We are called to be beacons of hope for the weary, those in need, and marginalized individuals who are often neglected and forgotten.

In ‘The Sad Story for Malawi’, the Catholic Bishops express concern about rampant corruption in our country, where the needs of the poor are often overlooked.

Corruption thrives in our society because many individuals prioritise their own interests over those of others. Those with influential connections are unjustly amassing wealth overnight, while many remain trapped in poverty.

As we prepare for elections, today’s readings teach us that a leader must embody Jesus’s attitude: selflessness, humility, love, and a commitment to serving others.

Like Jesus, a true leader consistently prioritizes the well‐being of the people above their own interests. We must evaluate whether the leaders seeking public office are genuinely selfless and committed to serving the nation rather than pursuing personal gain.

* As we approach these elections, what type of Malawi do we envision?

* What kind of leaders do we need to create a better Malawi?

* As a believer, how can I contribute to building a better Malawi?

These Lenten reflections come on the heels of concerns which were presented on January 13, 2025 at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to President Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader.

The quasi-religious body stressed that they were aware that the President’s followers would dismiss PAC’s concerns but they maintained that the doubt is loud and clear on Chakwera to be voted back into office even in his strongholds of the Central Region.

In its statement from chairperson Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale, PAC said while they were aware that after raising the issues they brought with them would be dismissed by the President’s close political inner circle, “he question they ought to answer is whether after raising national issues with Chakwera on November 28, 2023, “service delivery and economy have improved”.

Monsignor Thawale said. “Although road construction is excellent, for us the standard of living has gone down; the perception that the regime is corrupt still stands; that most civil servants are frustrated remains a fact; and that fuel crisis continues is a reality.

“As regards your leadership, the observation is that action-oriented leadership has lacked. The general view is that there has been failed leadership tainted with hypocrisy.

“There are strong observations that by failing to act on officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices, your leadership may be benefitting from the civil service leadership and those Ministers named in such corrupt acts.

“The general political atmosphere puts your political party on the exit stage unless something spectacular emerges. Even in your strongholds, the doubt on your winning is loud and clear. It is our hope that in the remaining months you can always turn around this perception.

“The doubt is real. The failures are massive and obvious. We are calling upon you to act on issues of national importance before the public rises against you. Patience has limits.”