Castel adjusts upwards prices of selected beer, alcomix, squash and carbonated soft drinks

Maravi Express

With effect from Sunday, May 1, Castel Malawi has made a major price adjustments of its products since 4 years ago, by increasing prices of selected beer products, its alcomix products and carbonated soft drinks.

In a statement, Castel said they would have loved to maintain the current prices but had to make the adjustments “due to global inflation in the operating environment”.

“We are compelled to take this decision due to increase in production and distribution costs following the increase in price of fuel, utilities as well as depreciation of the Malawi kwacha.”

The statement — issued by Chantal Akoumany, the commercial & marketing director — says the increase margin is from 8-10% for alcoholic beverages such as Castel beer (300ml); Carlsberg Green (300ml & 540ml); Special Brew (300ml & 540ml); and Carlsberg Chill (300ml).

There is no change in price for Kuche Kuche (330ml); Doppel Munich (330ml); Malawi Gin (750ml); Premier Brandy (750ml); Malawi Vodka (750ml) and Quench (500ml).

“We value and appreciate our partnership and look forward to growth of our business as well as achieving shared goals in the year 2022,” Akuomany said.