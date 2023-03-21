Canadian telecoms engineer takes over as TNM CEO

* The appointment is with effect from March 15 and that he brings with him a combined 25 years senior level experience

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network operator, TNM Plc has appointed experienced Canadian telecoms engineer Michel Hebert as new chief executive officer (CEO), the operator said in a statement.

TNM Plc chairperson Ted Sauti-Phiri said in the statement that the appointment of Michel is with effect from March 15 and that he brings with him a combined 25 years senior level experience in telecommunications and technology garnered in Africa and the Middle East.

“His leadership as either the CEO or CxO has transformed organizations, delivered growth and opened new markets for well-known telecom companies such as Orange (Egypt), Ooredoo (Tunisia), Djezzy (Algeria), Comium (Cote D’Ivoire), Digicel (Papua New Guinea).”

Sauti-Phiri said Hebert also worked as a senior consultant and telecoms strategist in US, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Sudan and South Korea.

“His vast expertise has taken him to high-profile mobile telecoms and tech firms such as Motorola, AT Kearney, Telstra, PT Inti, SK Telecom, Liquid and Sudatel Group.

“Most recently, Michel has built, transformed and improved technology-led businesses at Sudatel Group (Sudan) in 4G LTE Advanced, Data Centres, Mobile Financial Services, and fibre optics deployments, gaining new market share, and doubling revenues and profits,” he said.

The chairman also said Hebert has driven construction of thousands of kilometres of fibre for a massive new national infrastructure for Liquid in DR Congo.

“This opened new wholesale and home businesses with FTTH, which quickly dominated the Congolese internet markets, tripling revenues and profits in less than three years,” said Sauti-Phiri in the statement.

The new CEO is an electrical engineer who earned his Bachelor of Science from Canada’s University of Waterloo and MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business (USA).