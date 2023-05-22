* We feel unstoppable. We’ve got so much talent in this squad

* And it doesn’t stop here, we’ve still got some massive games coming up—Grealish

Reuters & AFP

Jack Grealish claims Manchester City feel “unstoppable” as the Premier League champions set their sights on an historic treble after they celebrated their 5th title in six seasons by beating Chelsea 1-0 at a jubilant Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were crowned champions on Saturday when second placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. After trailing Arsenal for much of the season, City blew the Gunners away with 12 successive league wins to make it three consecutive titles.

Asked if City have felt invincible during their blistering run, Grealish said: “We have. It’s mad because I spoke to some of the lads not long ago and I said, ‘Imagine if someone would have said to you to win the league you’ve got to go and win 12 games in a row’.

“I’m not saying I didn’t think we could do it but it was going to be difficult. We’ve got so much talent in this squad and I think at the moment we feel unstoppable. And it doesn’t stop here, we’ve still got some massive games coming up.”

City are enjoying a period of Premier League dominance not seen since Manchester United won five titles in six seasons between 1996 and 2001.

Their dynastic credentials are already well established, but emulating United’s 1999 treble triumph would lift City into even more rarified air as one of English football’s greatest ever sides.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3, then take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul seven days later.

“We can enjoy it with our fans and think about the FA Cup final and Champions League final. We want to win all three. We are going to work a lot and will do our best to get those trophies,” City midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

So, can anyone challenge Man City’s domination next season Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as an outstanding side and said they have set the benchmark for excellence in the Premier League under Guardiola.

Five titles in six seasons underlines City’s dominance and while Guardiola insists every season gets harder, it is difficult to see who is ready to knock them off the summit.

Here is a look at the clubs most likely to give City a run for their money next season.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s young side ultimately crumbled under City’s relentless charge in the latter months of this season, but should be applauded for how they set the pace for so long and threatened to win their first title since 2004.

Arteta, a disciple of Guardiola’s methods, restored Arsenal’s identity this season with a vibrant style of football and a squad packed with exciting young players will have learned valuable lessons from this campaign.

The question now is whether Arsenal can add sufficient strength in depth to cover the demands of Premier League and Champions League football. West Ham’s Declan Rice is a chief target and signing him would be a big statement.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had some epic title battles with Manchester City in recent years, winning the trophy in 2020 and twice coming second with more than 90 points.

They were off the pace this time, however, after failing to adequately replace forward Sadio Mane and seeing several key members of the Klopp golden era lose form.

The likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all moving on so the emphasis over the summer will be on freshening up the squad. Some marquee signings could see Liverpool re-ignite their rivalry with City.

Manchester United

United’s first season under Erik ten Hag has been an encouraging one with a top-four finish all but guaranteed and the League Cup trophy in the bag.

There is still a huge gap in quality between United and City and fans will hope that should new owners replace the Glazers, they will deliver some big signings.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is one target who could elevate United from a side scrapping to get into the top-four to one capable of making a sustained title run.

Chelsea

Chelsea’s season has been appalling, despite spending around £600 million on players since co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took charge of the club.

It is quite hard to see how they will go from a bottom-half finish to challenging near the top next season.

But they are blessed with some highly-gifted young players such as Reece James, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk and in Mauricio Pochettino, who will almost certainly be taking charge, they will have the perfect manger to begin a new project.

Newcastle United

A year ago Newcastle fans were just happy to still be supporting a Premier League club. But after a superb season under Eddie Howe they are set to return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades and are likely to spend heavily in the summer.

That level of improvement might be hard to maintain but anyone expecting Newcastle to be a one-season wonder will probably be wide of the mark.

With some astute business in the market it is not hard to see Newcastle consolidating their new top-four status and perhaps even going higher.

Erling Haaland

Grealish’s improved form has been important to City’s success this season, but no-one has been more vital than record-breaking striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has broken the single-season Premier League goal record after scoring 36 times and has netted 52 times in all competitions.

As he danced in front of the jubilant City fans after the trophy presentation, Haaland said: “It’s a dream. It’s just unreal and I’m so happy.

“These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life. We’ve been fighting so hard. I’m just going to enjoy this day.

“It’s such a special moment with this trophy and all the players and the whole club. It’s amazing. Debut season, 36 goals so far, Premier League trophy and two finals left. Not a bad start.”