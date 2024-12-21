Cameroonian striker Sama Thierry Tanjong finally makes a huge positive impact for Wanderers helping clinch Castel Challenge Cup 2024

* Scores the eventual winning goal two minutes after been brought in at half time

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers have ended their 24 months dry spell of no trophies by clinching the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 after beating Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this afternoon — thanks to super sub, Cameroonian striker Sama Thierry Tanjong.

He was introduced at the start of the second half together with Wisdom Mpinganjira replacing Madinga and Botoman and just two minutes into the game, Sama scored the all-important opening goal, which the Nomads went on to defend till four minutes of added time.

This ended the Nomads’ 24 months trophy-less period in three tournaments of TNM Super League (2023, 2024), FDH Bank 2023, 2024), Airtel Top 8 (2023, 2024) and the Castel Challenge Cup (2023).

According highlights posted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on its Facebook page, the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 top goal scorer, Clement Nyondo was first to trouble the Hammers in the 10th minute when he jinked down the left and rolled the ball inside but the opponents’ defender Chikumbutso Henderson arrived fast to clear the ball for a corner.

Three minutes later it was the turn of the Mzuzu Hammers when after good exchange of passes they finally registered their first attempt at goal through Isiaih Nyirenda but went off target and in counter attack Blessings Singini shot direct to the palms of goalkeeper Chancy Mtete.

Wanderers went on to dominate the match and in the 23rd minute top scorer Nyondo was denied scoring opportunity as defender Jimmy Msiska produced an excellent block.

Nyondo was back in the 37th spelling trouble to Hammers’ defense but his shot inside the box was blocked for a corner for the match to end 0-0 at half time, at whose resumption the Nomads brought in Sama, who pounced on the ball from close range after receiving a good ball from Isaac Kaliati in the 47th minute.

In the 75th, the Hammers won a freekick about 30 metres away from Wanderers goal, which Chawanangwa Mkandawire floated inside the box but Wanderers’ captain Lawrence Chaziya did better to head it wide for a corner to Hammers.

Wanderers then introduced Felix Zulu to replace the top scorer Clement Nyondo and in the 80th, Wisdom Mpinganjira, who came in with Sama at the beginning of second half, had shot from outside the box denied by the woodwork.

Promoted to TNM Super League in 2019, Mzuzu City Hammers, previously known as Ekwendeni Hammers, were competing in their second cup final in elite competitions in three years having lost 0-2 to Silver Strikers in the inaugural FDH Bank Cup final in 2021.

According to statistics compiled by Fam.mw ahead of the match, Wanderers — despite being no strangers in domestic cup finals having won several trophies — last reached a cup final in 2022 when they won the Airtel Top 8 with a 5-3 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets on post-match penalties.

Hammers earned a 2-0 victory against Wanderers in the first round at Mzuzu Stadium but the Nomads responded with 8-0 win in the reverse fixture at Kamuzu Stadium. TNM Super League 2024 this season.

Overall, Wanderers have dominated the fixture against the Hammers having registered seven victories and one loss in eight matches in the league.

Hammers went into the match beaming with confidence having knocked out holders Bullets following 4-1 victory on post-match penalties at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday.

So far, the Hammers were also the only side yet to concede a goal in this year’s Castel Challenge Cup as they started their journey with a 4-0 victory over Kameme in the Round-of-32 before a 1-0 win over Mighty Tigers in the Round-of-16.

In the quarterfinals, Hammers defeated Karonga United 3-1 on post-match penalties after goal-less in regulation time before knocking out last year’s winners.

On the other hand, Wanderers also had a remarkable journey in the Castel Challenge Cup as they registered 16-0 victory over Nsuwadzi in the Round-of-64 before walloping Chipoka United 10-1 in the Round-of-32.

Thereafter, they defeated Creck Sporting Club 4-1 on post-match penalties after 1-1 in regulation time to set up a quarterfinal tie against Bangwe All Stars — whom they thrashed 5-0 before ending Panthers FC fairytale run in the competition with 3-0 victory in the semifinals.

The Chipiku Central Region Football League side, Panthers FC are the revelation of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 having ousted top flight TNM Super League MAFCO, Silver Strikers, Chitipa United and Civil Service United — all after post-match penalties.

Nicknamed the Predator, the former Cameroon’s Under-20 international, Sama Thierry Tanjong was signed on May 2 with for the next 24 months with the expectation of enforced the Nomads’ blunt striking force which had only managed to score nine goals from eight games played at the beginning of the TNM Super League 2024.

Interestingly, Sama came in after the Nomads’ TNM Super League back-to-back losses against Silver Strikers and Mzuzu City Hammers — both away in Lilongwe and Mzuzu and each ending 2-0.

The loss against Mzuzu City Hammers infuriated the Nomads fans who demanded the resignation of coach Nsanzwirimo Ramadhan, which the Burundian accepted and tendered in his resignation letter.

The team was taken over by assistant coach, Meke Mwase to resurrect the team’s fortunes but along the way, the Nomads were booted out of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 and the Airtel Top 8 2024 — and as they remained with some slim hope of winning the TNM Super League, Mwase went AWOL.

Once more, the Nomads management trusted another assistant coach, Bob Mpinganjira, under whose watch failed to utilise some chances they had in the run up to the league as they lost some crucial matches against Chitipa United, Nyasa Big Bullets and the eventual champions, Silver Strikers.

Ahead of the final Bob Mpinganjira had promised the fans that they were eyeing to clinch the trophy, which the Nomads have achieved thanks to tight team work and the exceptional appearance of Sama Thierry Tanjong for the all-important winning goal.

For his debut appearance, the Lali Lubani Road club’s fans were abuzz with excitement when their new signing, Sama Thierry Tanjong was going to be given his debut match against Dedza Dynamos but he did very little to the point of being substituted at the beginning of the second half in the game the Nomads eventually went on to win 3-1.

Sama Tanjong launched his football career at First Sport Academy in Cameroon at the age of 7 and has played for various clubs in Cameroon, Congo and South Africa (Baroka FC) with a combined record of 112 goals.