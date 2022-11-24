Cameroon lose o-1 against Switzerland

The Group G match between Cameroon and Switzerland

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2022 third-place winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cameroon have joined African champions, Senegal in losing their group opening matches of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after Switzerland overcame the Indomitable Lions 1-0 on Thursday.

The Lions of Teranga, after a brilliant performance on Monday, succumbed in the last minutes of the match by losing 0-2 against the Netherlands while other two African representatives, Tunisia and Morocco both drew 0-0 against Denmark and Croatia respectively.

Senegal’s next match is against the hosts Qatar tomorrow with Netherlands meeting Ecuador in the other Group A encounter while Tunisia date Australia on Saturday.

Morocco will be up against Belgium on Sunday followed by Cameroon vs Serbia on Monday.

The following are the full fixtures for the rest of the group matches:

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran, England vs USA; Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador

Saturday, November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia, Argentina vs Mexico; Group D: Poland vs Saudi Arabia; France vs Denmark

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany; Group F: Belgium vs Morocco; Croatia vs Canada

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia, South Korea vs Ghana; Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland, Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal; Group B: Wales vs England, Iran vs USA

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France; Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco; Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay; Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil