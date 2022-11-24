Cameroon lose o-1 against Switzerland

The Group G match between Cameroon and Switzerland
By Duncan Mlanjira
The 2022 third-place winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cameroon have joined African champions, Senegal in losing their group opening matches of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after Switzerland overcame the Indomitable Lions 1-0 on Thursday.
The Lions of Teranga, after a brilliant performance on Monday, succumbed in the last minutes of the match by losing 0-2 against the Netherlands while other two African representatives, Tunisia and Morocco both drew 0-0 against Denmark and Croatia respectively.
Senegal’s next match is against the hosts Qatar tomorrow with Netherlands meeting Ecuador in the other Group A encounter while Tunisia date Australia on Saturday.
Morocco will be up against Belgium on Sunday followed by Cameroon vs Serbia on Monday.
The following are the full fixtures for the rest of the group matches:
Friday, November 25
Group B: Wales vs Iran, England vs USA; Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador
Saturday, November 26
Group C: Tunisia vs Australia, Argentina vs Mexico; Group D: Poland vs Saudi Arabia; France vs Denmark
Sunday, November 27
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica, Spain vs Germany; Group F: Belgium vs Morocco; Croatia vs Canada
Monday, November 28
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia, South Korea vs Ghana; Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland, Portugal vs Uruguay
Tuesday, November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal; Group B: Wales vs England, Iran vs USA
Wednesday, November 30
Group D: Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France; Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Thursday, December 1
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco; Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain
Friday, December 2
Group G: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay; Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil