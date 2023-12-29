Cameroon aiming for 6th AFCON gold medal

* They won it in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017 and have reached the final in 1986 and 2008



* They have been into four quarterfinals — 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2010 and Round of 16 in 2019

* As well as bowing out in group stages in 1970, 1982, 1984, 1990, 1996 and in 2015

Maravi Express

Former captain of the Indomitable Lions, double African champion with the green, red and yellow nation, Rigobert Song is preparing to play his first CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as head coach — aiming for their 6th title.

They were third in the last edition which took place at home and as fate would have it, Cote d’Ivoire is the land where Cameroon won their one of their five titles back in 1984.

They won it again in 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017 and have reached the final in 1986 and 2008 while reaching the semifinals in 1972 — clinching bronze — 1992 (4th) and 2021 (bronze).

They have been into four quarterfinals — 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2010 and Round of 16 in 2019 as well as bowing out in group stages in 1970, 1982, 1984, 1990, 1996 and in 2015.

They are up against reigning champions Senegal in Group C meeting them in their second match on January 19 after they open their campaign against Guinea on January 15 with their last group match against The Gambia on January 23.

Their trumpcard is Vincent Aboubakar, the top scorer in the AFCON 2022 8 goals, who will once again be the offensive asset to watch for the Indomitable Lions.

Renowned for his qualities of being able to hold on the ball for his players and find the back of the net, Aboubakar is without a doubt one of the key marksmen of the Indomitable Lions.

His last seasons at Beşiktaş demonstrated that he was an excellent pivot in a system using lane attackers.

Coach Rigobert Song is a man who advocates an ideology of “hemlè”, the Cameroonian fighting spirit. Regardless of Rigobert Song’s playing system, the wingers are crucial in his offensive system.

Players often go wide to stretch the opposing block while offering options to the creative midfielders. The important thing for the Cameroonian is always having numerical superiority in the space where the ball is located.

On Thursday, Rigobert named his provisional strong 27 Indomitable Lions of:

Goalkeepers: André Onana, Epassy Quote, Simon Ngapandouetnbu and Fabrice Ondoa;

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Harold Moukoudi, Oumar Gonzalez, Darlin Yongwa, Nouhou Tolo, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Tchato, Junior Tchamadeu, Malcolm Bokele;

Midfielders: Yvan Neyou, Olivier Kemen, Olivier Ntcham, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Wilfried Nathan Douala, Benjamin Elliot Njongue;

Fowards: Karl Toko-Ekambi, George-Kevin Nkoudou, Vincent Aboubakar, Faris Pemi Moumbagna, François-Régis Mughe, Frank Magri, Leonel Ateba, Clinton Njié.