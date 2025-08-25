CAMA asks presidential aspirants to clearly spell out how resources will be generated to successfully implement their manifestos

* Expects to receive responses to questions asked before August 30 — 16 days before the September 16 general elections

* Our list of questions has been developed and inspired by your brilliant manifesto that you recently unveiled

* CAMA is urging all political parties and their aspirants to provide comprehensive socio-economic recovery plans for the struggling economy

* These plans should have; short, intermediate and long-term interventions that will catalyze economic growth

By Duncan Mlanjira

Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has asked the September 16 presidential election aspirants to clearly spell out how resources will be generated to successfully implement their manifestos through questions it has generated — expecting responses to by August 30.

The petition has been addressed to aspiring candidates for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), UTM, Peoples Party (PP), Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu, People’s Development Party (PDP) — entitled; ‘The March Towards September 16, 2025: The Promises of Socio-economic Recovery and Prosperity’.

CAMA Executive Director, John Kapito says in the petition that the questions have been developed and inspired by the aspiring candidates’ “brilliant manifesto” that they have unveiled.

He adds that the purpose of the questions is for the candidates to expand and provide clarity especially on how the resources will be generated and support the many good outcomes of their manifestos.

“Our role is to encourage and mobilise consumers throughout the country on how your manifesto and subsequent policies will protect the interests of consumers,” says the petition. “Your responses will go a long way in strengthening your campaign messages.”

CAMA thus urges all political parties and their aspirants “to provide comprehensive socio-economic recovery plans for the struggling economy” — and that the plans should have “short, intermediate and long-term interventions that will catalyse economic growth”.

“The expectation that political promises alone will suffice to sway votes in the upcoming election continues to dwindle for potential voters. Malawians are seeking far more than mere strategies.

“Malawians want tangible, impactful and measurable interventions in order to continue believing that the leaders of today can initiate the process towards the nation achieving the MW2063 goals.

“Malawians acknowledge the brilliance of all potential proposals — but they are seeking clear and visionary leaders who comprehend the current economic and social challenges they face.

“Leaders who are willing to provide practical, research-based, result oriented interventions. They are eager to find out what you can do that other candidates cannot do and have not done before.”

The questions CAMA has posed are on:

1. Economic Growth

* How will your administration create a conducive environment for economic growth?

* Clearly state what catalytic strategies and interventions you will employ, the potential impact, source of funds and timelines.

2. Inflation Reduction

* How do you intend to reduce the current inflation rate, and what targets do you aim to achieve over the short and medium term?

3. Debt Burden

* What explanation can you provide for the current public debt position?

* What strategies have you developed to help reduce the debt burden?

4. Export-Led Growth

* What products, services, sectors will your administration prioritize to expedite export-led growth?

* What markets will you establish to facilitate these strategies?

* What policies will you develop in order to safeguard export proceeds to perpetuate the process?

5. Foreign Aid

* Considering that there is a continued geopolitical shift towards nationalist sentiments that have led many nations to rethink their aid positions; what strategies will your administration employ to replace the funding gaps left behind by aid withdraw and further reduce aid dependence?

6. Development Expenditure

* Considering that the development budget has predominantly been foreign funded; what methods have you developed to reverse the balance towards self-funded development?

7. Foreign Institutions

* What is your attitude towards foreign institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank? What role can they play in the future of Malawi?

8. Extended Credit Facility

* Would you renegotiate the Extended Credit Facility, What would you do different?

9. Tariffs

* What are your views on the current tariff regimes for utilities such as water and electricity? What would you do different?

10. Unemployment

* What plans do you have to create employment opportunities, and what type and quality of employment will your administration prioritise?

11. Anti-Corruption

* What strategies do you plan to implement to end corruption, which is rampant in both private and public institutions?

12. Cost of Living

* What short-, medium- and long-term strategies will you implement to reduce the high cost of living, which is affecting consumers?

13. Access to Basic Services

* What will you do to ensure progressive access to basic services like food, water, electricity, housing, etc. within the next five years?

14. Financial Inclusion

* How will you improve access to banking services, including better interest rates, for Malawians?

15. Rural Development

* What rural based development strategies have you developed? How will you implement them?

* How long will it take for tangible results to be achieved?

16. Public Health

* What will you do to ensure quality healthcare delivery services, especially among vulnerable groups, as a fundamental consumer right?

17. Technological Integration

* What policies and strategies will your administration develop to increase the integration of technology in the economy?

18. Youth

* How do you plan on including the youth in the economic drive of the nation towards MW2063 over the next five years?

19. Public Sector Reforms

* What will your administration do in order to expedite much needed public sector reforms?

20. Population

* Considering that the GDP per capital has decreased annually over the past five years, what will your administration do to slow down the population growth?

“CAMA believes that many expectations are born from desperation,” concludes the petition. “Hope indeed sprouts out of the ashes of despair. The nation is edging towards a momentous election on September 16, 2025.

“Do not fall into the temptation to sway votes by selling false promises. Go forth and speak only political truth that will unite and uplift the nation from the socio-economic quagmire and set us back on the path to achieving the beautiful vision of MW2063 Goals.