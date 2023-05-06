CAHESH unveils K3m Blantyre men’s social football tournament target to reduce depression and stress that lead to suicide

* Named ‘Man-Up Social Football Bonanza’ to be played at MDC Stadium in Chilomoni and attracts a total of 16

* Majority of men don’t speak out for help and counseling unlike women as they believe that men don’t cry

By Victor Singano Jnr

Non-governmental organization, Campaign for Healthy Education Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH), in conjunction with its partners — Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM), Kabula Industrial Services Specialists (KISS) and the Government — has unveiled a K3 million for Blantyre mens social football tournament which commenced on Saturday, May 6 to be concluded on June 3, 2023.

The competition, which has been named ‘Man-Up Social Football Bonanza’, will be played at MDC Stadium in Chilomoni and attracts a total of 16 — whose main objective is to engage men in addressing mental health and gender-based violence concerns that is contributing to the rising cases of depression and stress leading to the increase number of suicide among men in the country.

At the unveil ceremony on Thursday at Malawi National Council of Sports offices, CAHESH Executive Director, MacDonald Kalua said it very worrisome to note that cases of suicidal are becoming rampant and that the most affected gender are men.

He said the main reason is that majority of men don’t speak out for help and counseling unlike women as they believe that men don’t cry.

“We want to use the football tournament to be a primary platform to bring together and have some awareness on how they can handle issues of gender-based violence and other cases that lead to depression and unnecessary suicides,” Kalua said.

Blantyre social football representative, Foster Bula said they are very excited to have such a sponsorship, which he said has come at a time when teams stayed for a long period without playing any competition.

Meanwhile, Blantyre Media Stars team played a ceremonial match on Saturday against Beehive Socials where the draw for the tournament was conducted to be played in a knockout basis.