CAF president Motsepe announces CAF vice-presidents at executive committee meeting in Ghana

* Named ahead of the final matches of the CAF African Schools Football Championship finals in Accra

* Where Ghana’s U-15 Girls team and Tanzania’s U-15 Boys team were crowned champions

Maravi Express

At the Confédération Africa Football (CAF) executive committee meeting in Accra, Ghana yesterday — ahead of the final matches of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, CAF president, Patrice Motsepe announced five new CAF vice-presidents.

They are Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (first vice-president); Ghana’s Kurt Okraku (2nd); Gabon’s Pierre-Alain Mounguengui (3rd); Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (4th) and Mozambique’s Feizal Sidat (5th).

A statement on CAFonline says additionally, Motsepe announced that Fédération Ivoirienne de football (FIF) president Yacine Idriss Diallo has been co-opted onto the CAF executive committee.

The report further says the CAF executive committee also approved the names to fill vacant positions on several CAF committees — Gabon’s Pierre-Alain Mounguengui in organising committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN); Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Tunisia’s Malouche Belhassen Malouche Belhassen Malouche in technical & development committee with the medical having Mauritania’s Mohammed Bouya and South Africa’s Thulani Ngwenya.

Meanwhile, history was made at the University of Ghana yesterday as Ghana’s U-15 Girls team and Tanzania’s U-15 Boys team were crowned champions of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals following thrilling final matches in Accra.

Ghana’s U-15 Girls delivered a spirited performance in front of an electrified home crowd, defeating Uganda 2-0 to lift the continental title in their debut appearance at the finals.

Their victory marks a proud moment for Ghanaian youth football, showcasing the nation’s bright future on the African stage.

Tanzania’s U-15 Boys successfully defended their title, overcoming a strong Senegal side in a dramatic penalty shootout after a fiercely contested 0-0 stalemate.

The tournament, held at the University of Ghana from April 23-26 , brought together the best young talents from across Africa, celebrating excellence, unity, and the transformative power of football.

The Ghana Boys U-15 also secured a podium finish on Saturday after overcoming Uganda in the third-place play-off, while former champions in the Girls division, South Africa also secured a bronze medal after edging Morocco 2-1.

CAFonline indicates that yesterday’s final marks yet another successful season of Africa’s largest schools football competition and continues to form a key component to achieving CAF president, Motsepe’s bold vision of ‘Making African Football Globally Competitive and Self-sustaining’.

Individual Awards:

Girls

Top Scorer: Pulane Moloi (South Africa); Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Precious Akenguwie (Ghana); Player of the Tournament: Jennifer Awuku (Ghana); Fair Play Team: Morocco

Boys

Top Scorer: John Andor (Ghana) and Ingatus Cyril Acquah Hagan (Ghana); Player of the Tournament: Souleymane Commissaire Faye; Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Rajabu Manyelezi (Tanzania); Fair Play Team: Tanzania.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express