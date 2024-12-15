CAF Player of the Year Award once more eludes Tabitha Chawinga; Fails to make it in final 3 alongside sister Temwa

* Leaving the contest to Zambia’s Barbra Banda, Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy and Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie



By Duncan Mlanjira

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) now only have one representative in the race for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2024 as both Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, have been voted out from the top five nominees’ list.

They have left the contest to Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who is now up against Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy and Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie ahead of the Gala Night tomorrow at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

The other COSAFA representative for the top award is in men’s Player of the Year through South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has also been nominated in two other categories — CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and CAF Interclub Player of the Year and has better strengths following his excellent exploits for Bafana Bafana at Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

This is the 6th time for Tabitha to be nominated for the African player of the year award but it has eluded her despite some phenomenon attributes of the player in which she etched a niche in women’s football to win the Golden Boot in three of her host countries — Sweden, China and Italy.

She has been beaten to it by Nigerian Asisat Oshoala, who is the current holder of the award, leads as top winner with six accolades, two more than compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

According to CAFonline, the year 2024 has been synonymous with memorable exploits for Zambia’s Copper Queens player, Barbra Banda, who plays for US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side, Orlando Pride.



During the Paris Olympic Games, the 24-year-old Barbra, made history by becoming the first player to score a third hat-trick at the Olympics after her two brilliant previous performances in Japan three years earlier.

After four successful years at Shanghai Shengli in China, she made a fresh start by joining Orlando Pride, becoming the second most expensive player in women’s football history.



In her first season in the US NWSL, the Zambian captain caused a sensation by scoring the decisive goal in the final of the playoffs, one of 17 she managed in 25 games.

This earned her the title of the championship’s Most Valuable Player of 2024, which was won by Temwa Chawinga, who plays for NWSL side, Kansas City Current.

In confirming her status as an exceptional player, Barbra has also made history by becoming the first player from Africa to be voted into the FIFPRO Women’s World XI.

For Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy, who plays for AS FAR, she was named the Best Player of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2024, who lit up the competition with her exceptional performances, playing a key role in her team’s run to the final.

With her vision for the game, her refined technique and offensive instinct, she knew how to make the difference during crucial moments.

Her leadership on the pitch, combined with her unfailing determination, inspired her teammates and won over the fans.

This recognition crowns an exceptional year, marked by her commitment and her contribution to the influence of women’s football in Africa.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie plays for Paris FC in France and in her debut season, she continued to confirm her status as a world-class goalkeeper.

With regular top performances and decisive saves, she has asserted herself as a crucial figure for Paris FC in France’s Division 1 Féminine and her clean sheet ratio of 33% testifies to his efficiency and the ability to keep the team in title contention, providing reassuring security at the back.

The 24-year-old was named Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2023/24 Division 1 Féminine as her side finished third in the league and she also represented Nigeria at the Paris Olympic Games.

As the season progresses, she hopes to continue to push her limits and play an instrumental role in her team’s future success.

Asisat Oshoala’s titles were first won in 2014 while playing for Nigerian side, Rivers Eagles before joining English side that led her win the 2016 title and in 2017 she won it playing Dalian Quanjian in China.

She retained the title in 2019, 2022 and 2023, playing FC Barcelona in Spain while her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha won it back-to-back in 2004 and 2005, also playing for Nigerian side, Rivers Eagles.

She also won it back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 when she moved to Swedish club Sunnanå SK, winning a total of four, two behind Asisat Oshoala.

Other past winners are in 2001 by Nigerian Mercy Akide-Udoh (San Diego Spirit, USA); Alberta Sackey of Ghana in 2002 (Robert Morris University, USA); Adjoa Bayor of Ghana in 2003: (Robert Morris University, USA); Cynthia Crow of Nigeria in 2006 (FC United, Finland); Cynthia Uwak of Nigeria in 2007 (Falköpings KIK, Sweden); Noko Matlou of South Africa in 2008 (University of Johannesburg, SA).

The women’s awards didn’t take place in 2009 and after Perpetua Nkwocha’s in 2010 and 2011, came Genoveva Añonma of Equatorial Guinea in 2012 (FFC Turbine Potsdam, Germany) and again it wasn’t honoured in 2013.

After Asisat Oshoala’s in 2014, came Gaëlle Enganamouit of Cameroun in 2015 (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa in 2018 (Houston Dash, USA).

Oshoala was in the picture once more in 2019 and they were not awarded in 2020 and 2021 because of CoVID-19 before the Nigeria took the next two titles of 2022 and 2023.—Content by CAFonline; editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express