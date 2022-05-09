CAF only temporarily approves Bingu Stadium for match against Ethiopia on May 30

* Bingu Stadium twice failed inspection standards last year for 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers last year

* Flames played their matches at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa

* Quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football—CAF

* Hence the regulations and its requirements compliance will be implemented strictly

By Duncan Mlanjira

There are still some shortfalls which Football Association Malawi (FAM) and government still has to address in order for Bingu National Stadium to be permanently approved in future Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions and that if not completed in time CAF may decide to review its decision that it has granted for Flames to host the 2023 Côte d’Ivoire Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on May 30.

A report from CAF’s development director Raul Chipenda to FAM emphasizes that “quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, hence the regulations and its requirements compliance will be implemented strictly”.

“We appreciate your contribution in helping us raise the level of African football with improved facilities as we continue to gain exposure to a global audience.”

Bingu National Stadium twice failed inspection standards last year of both FIFA and CAF for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers last year and has now been given this temporary relief after being inspected by CAF’s stadium inspector Ivan Lengwe Mumba from Zambia.

FAM was thus ordered to choose an alternative venue for the Flames outside Malawi, which the association chose Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

CAF was on a continuous assessment of all African countries to ensure all standards are met and also barred other countries’ venues for security and safety operations.

A statement from FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda released on Sunday, takes note of Chipendo’s recommendations as well as applauding stadium owners, the government “for the excellent collaboration and support to get the stadium certified” — albeit it temporary.

“We have come a long way to achieve this, and we must thank the Malawi government and the FAM leadership for the effort and resources that has enabled us get this status.

“It was important to have the pitch certified for international matches so that the Flames play home matches in Malawi to manage costs and allow Malawians to support their beloved Flames at their backyard.

“We will not relax but go back on the ground to work on all the shortfalls so that we should get a permanent approval,” Gunda said in the report.

He took cognizance that, among others, “CAF has indicated that much as the condition of the pitch has improved it is not yet at a desired level and that there is need to continue maintenance and preservation of the field of play area.

“Another critical area is the improvement of public access where CAF is demanding that ‘the Stadium must be equipped with modern electronic access and automated counting system delivering real time spectators’ attendance per sector and data analysis to the VOC and preventing the use of counterfeit tickets and overcrowding’.”

CAF further instructs that “modern turnstiles with automatic counting apparatus need to be installed” and other areas to be worked on include substitutes’ benches, dressing room lockers, media related areas and sanitary facilities for spectators.

After Ethiopia, the Flames are expected to meet Guinea on June 14 — the team they lost 0-1 to at the 2021 Cameroun Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Meanwhile, coach Mario Marinica named a 27-man provisional squad of local based players which was expected to go into camp today, Monday to start preparations for the two qualifiers.

In a report FAM website, Marinica is quoted as saying continuity and consistency will be key in the Flames’ preparations after the team’s excellent performance in Cameroun, in which they qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in their third appearance after 1984 and 2010

The Flames qualified for the Cameroun finals under coach Meck Mwase but in Cameroun, the mantle was given to Marinica — who was initially engaged as technical advisor.

Mwase was since relieved of his duties and was replaced by Marinica as head coach.

Marinica is quoted as saying: “We will try as much as possible to build on continuity and consistency and at the same time to look to get new faces. Like I said before I want everyone to be here on merit and based on performances regardless of age and clubs where they are coming from.

“If anyone in the country plays well and proves that he has potential, we will not hesitate to give them a chance to prove their capabilities at national team level.

“We are looking at players that are in-form but also bridge the gap by looking at the future. We will continue assessing players how they are preforming and if people show they are good enough they will be called.

“We have players and staff members we worked with in AFCON, but they are also new ones who are for the future. I cast my net very wider for the coaches and every single one of them deserves to be here from a performance-based point of view and they have to continue performing to remain here.”

The report further says the Flames will have a two-phase camping session with the first one expected to end on May 22, while the second phase will include foreign based players to be announced next week from May 22 all the way through to the match days.

The full local based squad:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kankhobwe, Clever Nkungula, Charles Thom

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi, Paul Ndlovu, Blessings Mpokera, Alick Lungu, Mark Fodya, Kelvin Kadzinje, Gomezgani Chirwa, Frank Chikufenji, Hadji Wali, Precious Sambani, Patrick Banda

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Idana, Yamikani Chester, Schumacher Kuwali, Micium Mhone, Chikoti Chirwa, Innocent Msowoya, Chawanangwa Gumbo,

Forwards

Stain Dave, Anthony Mfune, Mphatso Kamanga, Gaddie Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya, Zeliat Nkhoma

Technical panel

Marian Mario Marinica (head of technical panel), Patrick Mabedi (assistant coach), Franco Ndawa (assistant coach), Clwyd Jones (assistant coach/sports psychologist/data analyst), James Sangala (technical support manager), Major Rodgers Mhongo (assistant technical support manager), Victor Mphande (goalkeeper trainer), Gift Ligomeka (team doctor), Chikondi Mandalasi (physiotherapist), Peter Mgangira, Enos Chatama (understudy coaches), Lawrence Waya (intern data analyst)