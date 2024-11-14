Burundi 0-0 Malawi at half time of ceremonial AfCON Morocco 2025 qualifier



The dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifier underway at Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire between Burundi and Malawi has ended 0-0.

Burundi beat the Flames 3-2 at Bingu National Stadium and needs to win this match to salvage some pride after losing three others — 1-3 against Burkina Faso and back-to-back 0-4 and 0-1 against Senegal away and at respectively.

From match updates on FAM Facebook page, the Flames won three corners kicks in 15 minutes but Burundi have defended well on all occasions.

The third had Gaddi Chirwa trying to find Richard Mbulu in the box but Burundi defender Nduwarugira Christophe headed the ball out.

Gaddi Chirwa took the corner but once again Burundi defended well as the Flames dominated the game in the quarter hour.

In the 35th Dennis Chembezi fouled Pacifique Niyongabire at the edge of the box from the resultant free kick Flames’ wall blocked the ball for a corner kick, which Jordin Liongola swung it in but Malawi defended well.

Three minutes to the break Malawi had the chance when they got a free kick on the edge of the box following a foul on Richard Mbulu but Gabadinho Mhango’s effort went wide.

In one added minute of first half, Burundi got a corner kick which Liongala took but Malawi still defended well for a throw-in near the corner flag and from the throw-in, the referee blows the whistle to mark the end of the first half at 0-0.