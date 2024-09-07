Burkina Faso hold Senegal to a 1-1 draw

* Senegal scored first through Sadio Mané (16′) while Burkina Faso secured the draw from Ousseni Bouda’s last-gasp strike

* As Morocco, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire begin AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers strongly

Wrap up by Maravi Express & CAFonline

Burkina Faso, who are facing Malawi on Tuesday in Group L of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifier held Senegal to a 1-1 draw last evening — a day after Malawi Flames lost 2-3 to Burundi at Bingu National Stadium.

Senegal scored first through Sadio Mané (16′) while Burkina Faso secured the draw from Ousseni Bouda’s last-gasp strike (90+5′).

Mané gave the Teranga Lions the lead with a composed finish, and Senegal seemed set for victory until Bouda’s last-gasp strike salvaged a point for Burkina Faso.

The Flames are on their way to Bamako, Mali to face Burkina Faso on neutral venueafter their 2-3 loss to Burundi on Thursday that also had a late strike sealing the win through the visitors’ Mokono Eldhino.

Malawi began the match brightly, creating early chances but failing to convert. Their fortunes took a hit in the 22nd minute when an unfortunate own goal by Chimwemwe Idana handed Burundi the lead.

However, the hosts responded quickly as just nine minutes later, forward Chawanangwa Kaonga equalised with a well-taken free-kick that found the bottom left corner.

Burundi regained the advantage before halftime, with Jean Girumugisha finishing from close range following a cross from Bienvenue Kanakimana to make it 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw Malawi pressing for an equalizer and their persistence paid off in the 75th minute when Lanjesi Nkhoma rose high to head home a cross from Kaonga, levelling the score at 2-2.



With momentum on their side, Malawi pushed for a winner, but it was Burundi who had the final say in the 87th minute, when Eldhino capitalised on space outside the box, driving a powerful shot into the bottom right corner past George Chokooka in the Malawi goal.

After the match against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the Flames will face Senegal in back-to-back assignments, starting away and then at home between October 7-15.

After the back-to-back assignments against Senegal, the Flames will be hosted by Burundi in the return match before winding up the campaign at home against Burkina Faso between November 11-19.

The two top teams in the group will qualify for the AFCON Morocco 2025 next year, to be played be played from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 — as opposed to the usual period of January-February.

Meanwhile, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire impressed in the opening round of their CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers, securing decisive victories on Friday night.

Morocco dominated Gabon, Egypt defeated Cape Verde, and reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire kicked off with a win over Zambia.

Morocco 4-1 Gabon

Morocco’s clash with Gabon delivered an unusual first half, marked by four penalties, three of which were converted. Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a penalty in the 10th minute after Abde Ezzalzouli was brought down in the box.

Gabon had a chance to equalise when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned a penalty in the 16th minute following a handball by Abdelkabir Abqar, but the striker hit the post.

Minutes later, Ziyech doubled Morocco’s lead with another penalty after Sofiane Rahimi was fouled in the area. Gabon were awarded a second penalty just before halftime, with Aubameyang converting this time to make it 2-1.

The second half saw Morocco take full control, with Brahim Diaz scoring his first goal for the national team in the 59th minute, followed by substitute Ayoub Kaabi adding a fourth in the 82nd minute, securing a comfortable 4-1 victory for the Atlas Lions.

Egypt 3-0 Cape Verde

Egypt began their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Cape Verde. Rami Rabia headed home the opening goal in the 22nd minute from a corner.

Just before halftime, Mostafa Marmoush doubled the Pharaohs’ lead after a breakaway goal, finishing calmly past the Cape Verde goalkeeper.

Substitute Ibrahim Adel rounded off the win in the 70th minute, firing into the net after a rebound from the goalkeeper’s save, sealing a confident victory for Egypt.

Côte d’Ivoire 2-0 Zambia

Côte d’Ivoire started their title defense in style with a 2-0 victory over Zambia. After a goalless first half, Jean-Philippe Krasso broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, before adding his second just 11 minutes later to secure all three points for the defending champions.

The result gives Côte d’Ivoire a solid foundation as they aim to retain their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Mali 1-1 Mozambique

Mozambique earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mali. Geny Catamo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 37th minute, putting Mali under pressure. However, Mali responded in the second half when captain Yves Bissouma equalized in the 52nd minute, ensuring the spoils were shared in an intense contest.

Kenya 0-0 Zimbabwe

Kenya and Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw in their opening match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda on Friday.

Despite both teams creating several chances, neither could find the breakthrough. Kenya’s coach, Engin Firat, had to contend with multiple injuries in his squad, which saw him bench regular goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, opting for Bryne Omondi between the posts.

Zimbabwe fielded a strong lineup featuring stars Jordan Zemura and Khama Billiat. Kenya, however, started the game brightly, controlling the early exchanges.

Forward Samuel Abuya squandered two good opportunities, while defender David Odhiambo narrowly missed the target with a powerful strike.

Despite the attacking intent from both sides, the lack of clinical finishing left the scoreline unchanged at the final whistle.

DR Congo 1-0 Guinea

DR Congo secured a narrow win over Guinea, with Edo Kayembe’s 27th-minute strike giving Sébastien Desabre’s team a solid start to their qualification campaign. Guinea will look to bounce back against Tanzania.

South Africa 2-2 Uganda

South Africa rescued a draw at the last minute in a thrilling contest against Uganda. Lyle Foster gave Bafana Bafana an early lead, but two quick goals from Uganda turned the game around. However, Thalente Mbatha salvaged a point for South Africa with a late strike.

Togo 1-1 Liberia

Togo took the lead through Kevin Denkey, but Liberia equalised deep into stoppage time, with Wesley Gibson ensuring the points were shared.

Sierra Leone 0-0 Chad

Sierra Leone and Chad played out a goalless draw, with both teams failing to break the deadlock in a tightly contested encounter.

Algeria 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

On Thursday night, Algeria began their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against Equatorial Guinea at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran. Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri were the heroes for the Desert Warriors, scoring the goals that handed their side a valuable three points.

The Algerians started the game aggressively, piling pressure on Equatorial Guinea’s defense from the first whistle. The trio of Baghdad Bounedjah, Saïd Benrahma, and Riyad Mahrez created several chances, but the breakthrough proved elusive early on.

Equatorial Guinea responded with a powerful shot in the 17th minute that narrowly missed the target, giving the home side a scare. In the 23rd minute, Algeria won a penalty after Bounedjah was fouled in the box, but captain Riyad Mahrez missed the opportunity, sending his shot over the bar.

Benrahma came close to scoring in the 27th minute, but his effort was saved by the visiting goalkeeper Jesús Lázaro, as Algeria squandered yet another chance. The first half ended 0-0, despite Algeria’s dominance.

The second half saw more relentless pressure from Algeria. Their efforts finally paid off in the 69th minute when Aouar headed home a rebound after a powerful shot from Mahrez was parried by Lázaro. The goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Amine Gouiri added a second goal deep into stoppage time (90+5), sealing the 2-0 win and giving Algeria a strong start to their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.

Tunisia 1-0 Madagascar

Tunisia secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar at the Rades Stadium in Tunis. The only goal of the match came in the eighth minute of stoppage time, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the decisive winner. The match had been tightly contested, with Madagascar’s defense holding firm until the dying moments.

This narrow win gave the Carthage Eagles an important three points to start their AFCON 2025 journey, setting them up for further success in the coming matches.

Ghana 0-1 Angola

In front of a packed Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana’s Black Stars kicked off their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Angola.

The match was seen as an opportunity for redemption for Lawrence Ati-Zigi and his teammates after their early exit from the last AFCON tournament.

Despite fielding an attacking line-up featuring Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Ghana failed to find the back of the net. Angola’s Palancas Negras stunned the hosts deep into stoppage time when Felicio Milson struck to seal a shock victory.

Central African Republic 3-1 Lesotho

Louis Mafouta, who scored a hat-trick against Ghana in their last World Cup 2026 qualifier, continued his fine form with a brace for the Central African Republic.

Mafouta’s two early goals put his side in control, and even though Lesotho briefly cut the deficit through M. Sera, CAR remained dominant. Goduine Koyalipou added a third on the hour mark to secure the win, despite some shaky moments in defense from the hosts.

Congo 1-0 South Sudan

Congo earned a hard-fought victory against South Sudan, with Chandrelle Massanga’s 12th-minute strike proving to be the difference. The Congolese team, led by Bryan Passi, were determined to take all three points and succeeded in their mission.

Guinea-Bissau 1-0 eSwatini

Guinea-Bissau continued to show progress on the continental stage with a 1-0 win over Eswatini. Boa Morte’s men took the lead early through Bura Nogueira’s 14th-minute goal and dominated much of the match. However, they were unable to extend their advantage despite several attacking opportunities.