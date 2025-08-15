Bullets treating with caution their FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32 encounter against NBS Bank National Division League’s Chilumba Barracks



* The FDH Bank Cup is Malawi’s most lucrative knockout competition, giving lower league clubs a platform to challenge the country’s top flight sides

* The unpredictability of cup football means the People’s Team will be leaving nothing to chance in preparation for the encounter—Bullets Media

* As another NDL side Baka City host Super League side, Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Lying at the bottom of the table of the 12-team inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) at 11th, Chilumba Barracks will host Nyasa Big Bullets at home Chitipa Stadium on Sunday in the FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32 — but the question is; will they manage to overcome this giant TNM Super League side and a club with the fierce tenacity to always win a cup title?

And Nyasa Big Bullets are treating the encounter with caution,taking cognizance that “the FDH Bank Cup is Malawi’s most lucrative knockout competition — giving lower league clubs a platform to challenge the country’s top flight sides” as reported by the club’s Media.

“The unpredictability of cup football means The People’s Team will be leaving nothing to chance in preparation for the encounter,” said Nyasa Big Bullets Media, while also indicating that the clash will open another chapter in their quest to reclaim the FDH Bank Cup — which they last lifted in 2023 as part of the quadruple-winning season.

They lost to the then regional league side, Blue Eagles in the final of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup edition and this will also be the Bullets first away competitive match in Chitipa.

More challenges ahead await other NBS Bank NDL sides that are in the FDH Bank Cup 2025, that include immediate past participants of the top flight league, Baka City dating seasoned Super League side, Mzuzu City Hammers at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday.

Two other top flight side will be hosting Regional League sides; Karonga United up against Chatoloma ADMARC at Karonga Stadium tomorrow and Kamuzu Barracks dating FC Thondwe at Champion Stadium on Sunday — but the rest are all-TNM Super League encounters.

Mighty Wanderers are meeting MAFCO FC at home (Kamuzu Stadium) tomorrow; Civil Service United also at home (Civo Stadium) hosting Chitipa United while Moyale, also at home (Rumphi Stadium) date Ekhaya FC, whom they lost 0-3 to in the first round match of the TNM Super League.

On Sunday, Dedza Dynamos will host Creck Sporting United at Dedza Stadium; defending champions Blue Eagles at home against TNM Super League 2025 bottom of the table, Songwe Border at Nankhaka while Mighty Tigers will be at home hosting Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The other fixtures are NBS Bank NDL bottom of the league side, Jenda United against FC Shire; an all-NBS Bank NDL derby, Mchinji Villa v Mitundu Baptist; Zingwangwa United v M’mbelwa Warriors; Sporting FC v Bangwe All Stars; Beck Academy v The Boyz — and a Zomba City derby between Prison United and NBS Bank NDL leaders, Red Lions.

The excitement doesn’t stop there — it carries forward to the Round of 16 winners of Prison United v Red Lions will meet winners of Civil Service United v Chitipa United; Beck Academy/The Boyz v Nyasa Big Bullets/Chilumba Barracks; Sporting FC/Bangwe All Stars v Kamuzu Barracks/FC Thondwe; Zingwangwa United/M’mbelwa Warriors v Blue Eagles/Songwe Border United.

Then Dedza Dynamos/Creck Sporting Club v Moyale FC/Ekhaya FC; Mchinji Villa/Mitundu Baptist v Karonga United/Chatoloma ADMARC; Mzuzu City Hammers/Baka City v Mighty Wanderers/MAFCO FC and Jenda United/FC Shire v Mighty Tigers/Silver Strikers.

The Round of 32 will be followed by the Round of 16 in second week of September — with the semifinals are scheduled for first week of October while the final is on November 1.