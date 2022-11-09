Bullets’ midfielder Mwaungulu wins 2022 inaugural Fans’ Player of the Month award

Nsapato hands over the cheque to Mwaungulu

* He takes home K100,000 from the elite league’s sponsors TNM Plc

* This is a great motivation that will help me do more for my team and the supporters

* I thank league sponsors for bringing this award

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Super League supporters have favoured in-form Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu for the 2022 inaugural Fans’ Player of the Month award — beating four other favourites.

The other four who were outstanding for the month of September/October in the country’s top flight league’s Zampira promotion were Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers), Gaddie Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Patrick Phiri (Civil Service) and Chawanangwa Gumbo (Ekwendeni Hammers).

Mwaungulu has so far scored eight goals alongside Blue Eagles’ Gaddie Chirwa, Charles Chipala of Dedza Dynamos, George Chaomba of Tigers FC and Royal Bokosi of Red Lions.

Silver’s Chawanangwa Kaonga has 13 goals, Civil Service’s Patrick Phiri has four while Ekwendeni’s Chawanangwa Gumbo has three.

Topping the Golden Boot race is Big Bullets’ Babatude Adepoju with 16 goals, followed by Muhammad Sulumba of Mighty Wanderers with 15, Sikver’s Kaonga (13), Moyale’s Raphael Phiri (11) and Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma (10).

Mwaungulu takes home K100,000 from the elite league’s sponsors TNM Plc and the delighted midfielder said: “This is a great motivation that will help me do more for my team and the supporters. I thank league sponsors for bringing this award.”

He paid tribute to his team’s technical panel and fellow players for the motivation and support that helped him to win the monthly award.

TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager, Limbani Nsapato expressed satisfaction with the progress and supporters’ overwhelming response to the promotion.

“This year, we have seen a very good response to the promotion,” he said. “A lot of supporters are taking part in the promotion and we are happy to see such development and engagement around the league.”

Player of the Month Award is an additional incentive to both fans and clubs and promotes active engagement of the stakeholders and Nsapato said TNM remains committed to adding other activities such as the pPredict-and-Win with Zampira promotion.

“The Fans’ Player of the Month award underscores this commitment. As TNM, we will continue to innovate to ensure that soccer fans, players and clubs all have a reason to smile throughout the season,” Nsapato said.



TNM — in partnership with Super League of Malawi (SULOM) — comes up with a shortlist of five outstanding players from which fans vote for their favourite one by dialing *451# and choose ‘Player of the Month’.

Through the promotion, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to four winners and K5,000 airtime to 100 winners while every month, lucky supporter walks away with K500,000.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 451 or dial *451# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates, live scores, daily questions and general soccer alerts.

The promotion draws are being conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw which will happen at the end of the season.