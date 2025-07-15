Bullets eye 4th Airtel Top 8 title; “We’re coming for it — no backing down”

* As Silver aim for the 3rd; “The battle line has been drawn and it’s time to fight for the top prize”

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nyasa Big Bullets have drawn their daggers aiming to retain the Airtel Top 8 scheduled for Sunday at Bingu National Stadium against Silver Strikers, who eye to match the People’s Team at three titles.

Since its inception in 2017, the Bullets have won it three times — 2021, 2023 and 2024 — while Silver Strikers clinched the inaugural championship and in 2019, while Blue Eagles clinched it in 2018 and Mighty Wanderers in 2022.

“We’re coming for it — no backing down,” says a statement on Bullets Media while the Bankers have declared: “The battle line has been drawn and it’s time to fight for the top prize.”

For this match, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will execute a strict advance tickets with no sale of tickets on match day but are being sold on-line via Kwenda by dialing *495# or through Airtel Money dialing *211#; select 9 then Airtel Top 8 and through https://www.kwenda.co/events/fam or via WhatsApp https://shorturl.at/rLAHz

Other designated ticket outlets are at filling stations of Area 18 PUMA, Kanengo PUMA, Kafoteka, Kawale, Likuni Enegem, Maula PUMA, Area 25 M’bayaz Shop (near Chipiku), Acres Gateway Mall and at Bingu National Stadium.

A standard ticket is going at K5,000; a VIP ticket at K20,000, a Corporate Box at K30,000 and car-pass at K500.

In announcing this development on FAM Media, competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, “the advance ticket sales will help reduce congestion at the gates, safeguard revenue and accord fans the opportunity to secure tickets at their own convenient time”.

He added that extra measurers have been taken to step up safety and security of players, fans and property as well smooth entry into the stadium, saying: “We recently held a high-level Confederation of African Football (CAF) safety and security workshop, and this is the first high profile match we are hosting to put in practice what we learnt and safeguard our football.

“Only small bags will be allowed into the stadium upon searching by security personnel at the gate. Items like fireworks, glass bottle and sharp object will not be allowed.”

Fans are also encouraged to arrive at Bingu National Stadium early as gates will be opened pas early as 09h00 to ensure smooth access and participation in the matchday festivities — which Zakazaka said FAM has lined up exciting pre-match activities along with the sponsors, Airtel Malawi Plc.