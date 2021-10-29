Bullets date MAFCO in Airtel Top 8 opener on Nov. 6

Maravi Express

The Airtel Top 8 Season Four kicks off next week with an opening game between Nyasa Big Bullets and MAFCO FC at Kamuzu Stadium on November 6 followed by the second between Mighty Wanderers and Moyale Barracks at the same venue the following day.

Defending champions Silver Strikers will begin their title defense with a home tie against TN Stars at Nankhaka Stadium on November 13 before CIVO and Karonga United wrapping up the quarterfinal first leg phase at CIVO Stadium on Sunday, November 14.

The return leg will see Moyale playing Wanderers on November 20 at a venue yet to be communicated while MAFCO will welcome Bullets to Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa the following day.

Karonga Stadium will then host Karonga United against Civo on November 27 before TN Stars and Silver Strikers wrap up the quarterfinal stage at Kasungu Stadium 24 hours later.

Gomezgani Zakazaka, competitions director for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said all is set for kick off next of this end of the season tournament that pits the top 8 from the TNM Super League.

The League title was retained by Nyasa Big Bullets with Silver Strikers as the runners-up and Mighty Wanderers on third position with CIVO on 4th; Karonga 5th; Moyale 6th; TN Stars 7th and MAFCO 8th.

“We have finalized the preparations to kickoff the tournament and we are ready for this Season Four,” he said. “We expect exciting matches as you know this is about The Winner takes all.”

The Season Four sponsorship is at K17 million with K5.5 million as prize money for the champions.

Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said: “We’re excited to roll out this new season for Airtel Top 8 and are looking forward to watching the giants battle it out.”