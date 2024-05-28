Bullets’ coach Pasuwa to take every game as it comes; Ahead of match against high-flying Silver

* Silver Strikers are coming on us, but we just need to encourage the boys to play football



By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Tione Andsen, MANA

It’s up to defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets to stop the winning streak of Silver Strikers on Sunday in their quest to defend the TNM Super League title.

On the team’s media, nyasabigbullets.com, Pasuwa said the game at Kamuzu Stadium is as important as every fixture while noting: “Silver Strikers are coming on us, but we just need to encourage the boys to play football.

“There is no difference and the same way we approach games, have a positive mind and have points coming.”

On his comment after drawing 0-0 with Moyale away at Mzuzu Stadium, Pasuwa told nyasabigbullets.com that his side wasn’t clinical to punish the hosts despite creating plenty of chances in which The People’s Team had more than eight clear-cut chances in the opening half and three more opportunities in the final period to register their fifth draw in eight games played.

He added that he has a lot of work to do for his strikers to be clinical, saying in the game against Moyale, the hosts “were playing one-route football where they were hitting long balls but we managed to contain them” as his charges played “defensively well”.

“The only concern is our inability to convert chances into goals. We created plenty of them but we failed to score. In the end, two points were dropped.

“We need to go and work with our strikers for us to have the goals coming, he told nyasabigbullets.com.

Meanwhile, leaders Silver Strikers have firmly gripped their chase for league title as they are now 22 points, six ahead of second placed Mzuzu City Hammers.

The Bankers are not dropping points and are utilizing home fixtures to collect maximum points — as after playing eight games, they have only dropped two points when they came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Dedza Dynamos away in Dedza.

They have played at home against Chitipa United 2-0, Mafco 5-1, Bangwe All Stars 3-1, Creck Sporting 3-1, Mighty Wanderers 2-0, Karonga United 4-2 and have won against Baka City 2-0 away.

The youthful Silver Strikers seem to play to the instructions of their mentor, Peter Mponda and their ability to keep on scoring goals makes them superior over the rest of the teams in the league.

Mzuzu City Hammers staged a five-star performance when they rose to the occasion for the first since joining the league to edge Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-0 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Coming from a 0-2 defeat against Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre, the Hammers had to quickly recover and took a bold step to stop the Nomads — inflecting a second defeat of the season.

Wanderers players were not the party and they were given tough games although they missed several scoring chances. Maybe, they will attribute the loss due to the absence of their several First XI players who were reported to be on sick bed.

Just 24 hours later after the defeat, Wanderers coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan resigned from his post after being in-charge of the team for only eight games — making him the fourth coach to resign from a Super League team this season alone.

The first was the departure of coach Oscar Kaunda from Baka City just seven days before the kick off of the season, Trevor Kajawa from Karonga United and Kadenge Mwafurliwa from Bangwe All Stars.

Third placed, Kamuzu Barracks had a wonderful travel to Blantyre where they silenced Mighty Tigers with a 2-3 beating in which their striker Zeliat Nkhoma scored twice to increase his goal scoring tally to seven — to continue leading in the race for the Golden Boot.

Mzuzu City Hammers danger man, Isaac Msiska is second with six goals.

The win saw Kamuzu Barracks moved from position five in week seven to three with 15 points while Tigers has drop to position eight from six with 11 points.

Dedza Dynamos hammered Bangwe All Stars 3-0 in Dedza to move to position six from 10 while Bangwe has dropped to position 16 and are anchoring the log table with three points.

Baka City have moved to position 15 from 16 after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Creck Sporting and the visitors have dropped to position nine from eight with 11 points.

Mafco have climbed the ladder to position 12 from 13 after beating FOMO 1-0 and have nine points while FOMO have drop to position 13 from 12 with seven points.

Civil Service United have moved to position seven from 11 with 11 points after claiming a 2-0 win over Chitipa United in Karonga on Friday.

Moyale Barracks on position 10 will play host to Bullets, fourth on the log table in a Monday fixture at Mzuzu Stadium.